Ibrahimovic to serve three-match ban

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct, Manchester United have confirmed.

The prolific attacker will consequently miss the FA Cup quarter-final at Chelsea on Monday, followed by the Premier League matches against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

He is due to return in the home game with Everton on April 4 but remains eligible for United's Europa League clashes with Rostov.

Ibrahimovic was charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

A hugely contentious game at Old Trafford saw Ibrahimovic catch Tyrone Mings with an elbow moments after what appeared to be a stamp on his head from the Bournemouth defender towards the end of the first half.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty," a statement from the FA reads.

"It follows an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

"The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video."

The 35-year-old has been a key figure for United this term, scoring 26 goals in 39 matches in all competitions.

The absence of Ibrahimovic could see Wayne Rooney or Marcus Rashford reinstated to the starting XI, or Anthony Martial handed his favoured central role.