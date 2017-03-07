Article

Bennell charged with historical child sexual abuse

7 March 2017 16:55

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with eight counts of historical child sexual abuse.

The 63-year-old, who was a youth coach with English Football League club Crewe Alexandra, will appear via video link at Crewe Magistrates' Court on March 13.

The charges relate to alleged offences against two boys between 1980 and 1987.

A statement released by the Crown Prosecution Service read: "Today, March 7, former professional football coach Barry Bennell, 63, was informed that he has been charged with eight counts of non-recent child sexual abuse, following an investigation by Cheshire Police

"He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 March in relation to these charges.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bennell are live and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."

