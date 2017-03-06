´The Champions League must be our house´ - Conte misses European football

While Chelsea are focused on winning the Premier League, head coach Antonio Conte is desperate to return to the Champions League and make an impact in Europe.

Chelsea are flying high domestically this season as the Londoners look to restore their 10-point lead with victory at West Ham on Monday.

Conte's men have only lost one of their past 20 Premier League matches - winning 17 - but there is a void at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea finished 10th last term and the Italian boss is determined to fill it.

"For me and for my players we all miss it [the Champions League]," Conte said.

"The Champions League must be an appointment for us every year. The Champions League must be our house, for this reason we are putting our strength into making sure we are playing in the Champions League next season.

"It's a great competition for the players, the club and the manager and we want to try and stay there, to try and fight to win."