Mbappe is very impressive - Monaco´s Germain backs in-form teenager for France call-up

Kylian Mbappe may still be a teenager but the in-form forward is ready to make his full international debut for France, says Monaco team-mate Valere Germain.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Les Bleus at Under-17 and U-19 level, initially burst on to the scene last season when making 11 Ligue 1 appearances and has proved a revelation this term for the league leaders.

In 20 league outings - nine of which have been from the start - Mbappe has nine goals and is in immense form, netting eight times in his last seven appearances across all competitions, including a brace as Monaco beat Nantes 4-0 on Sunday.

Mbappe also starred in Monaco's 5-3 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat to Manchester City and Germain fully expects the forward's form to be recognised with a call up to France's senior team.