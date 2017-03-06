Related

Mbappe is very impressive - Monaco´s Germain backs in-form teenager for France call-up

6 March 2017 15:53

Kylian Mbappe may still be a teenager but the in-form forward is ready to make his full international debut for France, says Monaco team-mate Valere Germain.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Les Bleus at Under-17 and U-19 level, initially burst on to the scene last season when making 11 Ligue 1 appearances and has proved a revelation this term for the league leaders.

In 20 league outings - nine of which have been from the start - Mbappe has nine goals and is in immense form, netting eight times in his last seven appearances across all competitions, including a brace as Monaco beat Nantes 4-0 on Sunday.

Mbappe also starred in Monaco's 5-3 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat to Manchester City and Germain fully expects the forward's form to be recognised with a call up to France's senior team.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 28 +57 65
2 PSG 28 +37 62
3 Nice 28 +24 62
4 Olympique Lyonnais 27 +23 47
5 Bordeaux 28 +2 43
6 Olympique Mars… 28 +3 42
7 Saint-Étienne 28 +9 40
8 Rennes 28 -5 37
9 Toulouse 28 +3 36
10 Angers SCO 28 -7 36
11 Guingamp 28 -4 35
12 Nantes 28 -17 34
13 Montpellier 28 -6 33
14 Caen 28 -17 31
15 Metz 27 -25 31
16 Lille 28 -9 30
17 Nancy 28 -17 28
18 Dijon 28 -8 27
19 Bastia 28 -14 25
20 Lorient 28 -29 22

