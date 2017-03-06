I respect every decision – Ibrahimovic ready for possible ban

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic accepts he could be punished for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings.

The forward caught Mings with his arm as United were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mings was accused of stamping on Ibrahimovic's head prior to the elbow, but both have claimed the incidents were accidental.

With the Football Association expected to take further action, Ibrahimovic is braced to be sanctioned.

"I respect every decision," the 35-year-old said.

"I'm not here to attack anybody. My purpose was not to do that."

Ibrahimovic missed a second-half penalty for United against Bournemouth, as Jose Mourinho's men were left sixth in the table.

They are 14 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea and three behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

A ban for Ibrahimovic would be a blow, with the forward having struck 26 goals in 39 matches across all competitions in an impressive first season at Old Trafford.