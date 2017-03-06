Drinkwater backs Shakespeare for Leicester job

Danny Drinkwater has tipped Craig Shakespeare to take the Leicester City reins on a permanent basis, praising the interim boss for simplifying instructions at the faltering Premier League champions.

Shakespeare, 53, stepped into the dugout as a replacement for Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked following Leicester's 2-1 first-leg loss to Sevilla in the Champions League last month.

Since taking charge, Shakespeare has overseen consecutive wins over Liverpool and Hull City on Sunday to ease the threat of relegation.

And England international Drinkwater offered his backing to Shakespeare with Leicester now five points clear of the drop zone.

"We have won two games, it is not done," he said. "We will keep pushing on and making sure we are doing what we need to in the week to prepare ourselves for the game.





"We will support any manager who comes in. But every player probably knows Shakes more than anyone else. If he does get it then it would be a good fit.

"A few of us have known him a long time. If he does continue we will support him all the way.

"He has taken charge and is simplifying what he can, which is helping a lot. We are very good at doing the simple things, there is no reason to complicate it."

Leicester are back in action for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla on March 14.