Clean sheets, Hazard and Kante - Perfectionist Conte wants more from brilliant Chelsea

Antonio Conte identified areas for improvement both collectively and from his star men as Chelsea continued their dominance of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at West Ham.
Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were on target and Chelsea extending their lead at the summit to 10 points was rarely in doubt before Manuel Lanzini hit a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts.
Seeing his well-drilled side cough up a clean sheet and concede for the fifth top-flight game in succession registered as a source of minor irritation for former Juventus boss Conte, while match of the match Hazard was congratulated on a fine opening goal but urged to be more clinical.
"I think we played a good game. We controlled the game, we scored and also we had different chances to score other goals," Conte told Sky Sports.
"It's a pity for the goal we conceded at the end – to give away anther clear sheet at the end of the game is not good.
"We must improve in this situation, but I am pleased. There was great concentration and commitment from my players and a great will to win."
On Hazard, Conte added: "Eden, in the same way as the other players, played very well. It was a good performance for him.
"He could have scored more goals and I think in this situation it is important to score the first but, if you have a chance to score another goal you must do.
"But I am pleased for him. He played a really good game."
10 points clear at the top of the league.pic.twitter.com/GeZzYASNRA— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 6, 2017
N'Golo Kante turned in a typically all-action display in midfield and Conte stated work is ongoing behind the scenes to help the tireless France international to become a more rounded player.
"N'Golo is a really good player and has great stamina," he said. "He covers a lot of the ground.
"Now we are working with him to improve playing directly towards the forwards. He is improving a lot."
Chelsea's prospects of returning the Premier League trophy are looking brighter by the day and Conte was pleased to collect a win after seeing nearest rivals Tottenham and Manchester City do likewise on Sunday.
"It's a solid step for us," he added. "It is not easy to play after your rivals.
"To feel this type of pressure is good. I think we have had a good answer and now we must continue."
