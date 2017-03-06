Ibrahimovic and Mings charged over Old Trafford clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) in the wake of Manchester United's controversial match with Bournemouth.

A hugely contentious game at Old Trafford saw Ibrahimovic catch Mings with an elbow moments after what appeared to be a stamp on his head from the Bournemouth defender towards the end of the first half.

Those incidents followed Andrew Surman's sending off for shoving the former Sweden forward in a match that finished in a 1-1 draw.

Mings could be in line for a larger ban than Ibrahimovic after the FA submitted a claim that a standard punishment would be "clearly insufficient" given the alleged offence.

The two players have until Tuesday to respond and if the United star is banned, he would miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on March 13.

"The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video," read the FA's statement.

"Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

"Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Ibrahimovic claimed after the match that Mings had "jumped into my elbow", while his opponent denied deliberately stamping on the striker, insisting he would never do that.

However, United captain Wayne Rooney demanded action against Mings, branding the 23-year-old's actions as "wrong in football".