Zaza thrilled with life at Valencia

Simone Zaza is hoping to put his dire spell at West Ham behind him as he aims to reinvigorate his career at Valencia.

Juventus striker Zaza endured an underwhelming four months in the Premier League, making just eight league appearances for Slaven Bilic's side, failing to find the net once.

The 25-year-old moved to Valencia on loan in January, and has already netted twice in eight outings for Los Che, and the Italy forward believes he is nearing his best form.

"The truth is that yes, at West Ham I did not score and I did not play much either. I think less than seven or eight matches," Zaza told Marca.

"I think less than seven or eight matches. It was a difficult situation that I didn't like and I want to forget it as soon as possible.

"In Valencia it's fantastic. A goal for the striker is the most prevalent thing, but for me it is also key to be physically fit.

"If I was well mentally and physically, I knew I would do well. Two goals in less than a week here is a total release, but I'm not happy as I want to do much more."

Zaza's arrival has coincided with an upturn in fortunes for Valencia, who have claimed three victories from their last four LaLiga outings - including a hard-fought victory over Real Madrid.

And, ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid, Zaza explained that he is enjoying life in Spain.

"I think I'm in a big club. When I arrived here we were not in a good situation," he added.

"It was complicated, but for me it was all new and, little by little, we are doing things well and winning games. I'm happy for myself, for my team-mates and for the supporters.

"It is very demanding, but this is Valencia and people are used to winning and succeeding. I'm happy here and I hope to continue this way."