Tottenham 3 Everton 2: Kane double cuts gap to Chelsea

Harry Kane's supreme run of form continued as his double gave Tottenham a 3-2 victory over Everton at White Hart Lane, strengthening their grip on second place.
Spurs moved within seven points of Premier League leaders Chelsea - who play West Ham on Monday - courtesy of a goal in each half from the in-form England international.
Kane now has 19 league goals and leads the golden boot race outright having scored with a brilliant strike in a first half that also saw Victor Wanyama hit the post.
Everton were not at the races and Kane's second – after a costly mistake from Morgan Schneiderlin – extended their advantage after the break, taking the England international's 2017 record to 14 goals in 12 matches.
Romelu Lukaku got one back late on to become the club's outright top scorer in Premier League history, but the hosts soon restored their two-goal cushion thanks to Dele Alli's neat flick.
Spurs hold a four-point cushion over Liverpool and Manchester City after a club-record ninth straight Premier League win.
Everton, who netted a stoppage-time consolation through substitute Enner Valencia, stay seventh in the standings and five points adrift of Manchester United above them after losing for the first time in 10 top-flight games.
After a quiet start to the match, unchanged Spurs took the lead in spectacular fashion through Kane.
With Everton in no obvious danger, Kane collected a pass from Ben Davies and promptly worked an opening for himself before unleashing a dipping 30-yard strike that beat Joel Robles.
14 - Harry Kane has scored 14 home league goals this season, the highest number ever recorded by a Spurs player in a single PL season. Own.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2017
The striker almost got a second a few moments later, only to be denied by Joel from close range following some neat footwork and a clever exchange with Christian Eriksen, who lashed over from the rebound.
Eriksen squandered two more opportunities, dragging a shot wide from the edge of the area after being found by Kyle Walker before heading Davies' cross just wide.
But it was Wanyama who came closest to striking again before the break, sending his deflected left-footed effort against the post from 25 yards as Spurs threatened to run riot.
Jan Vertonghen charged forward and forced a save from Joel early in the second half and Spurs quickly made it two, striking on 56 minutes.
Kane was the beneficiary of some dreadful Everton defending, sliding in a low finish after Alli had capitalised on Schneiderlin and Ashley Williams making a hash of dealing with Joel's ill-advised throw.
Everton brought on Kevin Mirallas and James McCarthy in a bid to change the match's momentum, although Ross Barkley's tame strike at Hugo Lloris was the first time the Spurs keeper was called into the action.
There was some hope for the visitors with nine minutes to go when Lukaku collected Mirallas' pass and drilled a right-footed finish past Lloris.
But after Joel had to save bravely from Kane to deny him a hat-trick, it was Alli who put the result beyond doubt in the second minute of stoppage-time.
Substitute Harry Winks' free-kick caught Everton's defence flat-footed, with Alli's deft touch giving him a 13th league goal of an impressive campaign.
And a crazy finish to the game saw Valencia latch on to Barkley's free-kick to sweep in from six yards just 70 seconds later, but Spurs were not to be denied.
Key Opta Facts:
- Mauricio Pochettino recorded his 100th win in English football as a manager (77 wins in 150 games Tottenham and 23 wins in 60 games for Southampton).
- Tottenham have won nine consecutive Premier League home games; their longest winning run in the competition.
- Spurs are unbeaten in their first 14 home top-flight league games of a season for the first time since 1964-65.
- Romelu Lukaku (61) has scored more goals than any other Everton player in Premier League history.
- Lukaku has scored 18 Premier League goals in 26 games this season, equalling his tally from last season (18 goals in 37 apps in 2015-16).
- Harry Kane has scored 14 home league goals this season, the highest number ever recorded by a Spurs player in a single Premier League campaign.
|Cagliari 1 Inter 5: Europe in sight as Pioli´s men hunt down Atalanta
|Udinese 1 Juventus 1: Leaders held to first draw of the season
|Nine in a row: Tottenham set new Premier League club record
|Lukaku pulls clear of Ferguson to become Everton´s leading Premier League scorer
|Tottenham 3 Everton 2: Kane double cuts gap to Chelsea
|In-form Cavani hoping to extend Paris Saint-Germain stay
|Bayer Leverkusen fire Schmidt
|Dortmund without Reus until early April
|Sergi Roberto: Barcelona are with Luis Enrique till the death
|Pires tells Griezmann to pick Arsenal over Manchester United
|Mourinho adamant United´s top-four hopes are not dead
|It felt like Arsenal were not ready - Bellerin slams team-mates´ motivation
|Pickford can emulate Hart - Moyes won´t cash in on in-demand number one
|A-League Review: Fornaroli helps City win thriller, Roar comeback sees off Jets
|He is one of the greatest – Zabaleta tells Manchester City fans to back Bravo
|´Selfish´ Kane tipped to beat Lukaku in golden boot race
|Lukaku: I need Champions League platform to match Suarez
|Guardiola lauds ´angry´ Aguero
|MLS Review: Dempsey scores on return but Sounders beaten
|Mings unsure if Ibrahimovic elbow was deliberate
|Emery wary of ´more dangerous´ Barcelona
|Sanchez is a great player – Wenger backs forward but defends decision
|Ramos: I never said Ronaldo doesn´t have to run
|´It´s my best season at Barca´ – Neymar happy despite lack of goals
|Guardiola hopes for more Bravo masterpieces
|AC Milan coach Montella focused on Europe, not Inter
|Zaza thrilled with life at Valencia
|Lampard undecided over Chelsea role
|Klopp insists Arsenal benching Sanchez was no advantage for Liverpool
|PSG tie already lost – Luis Enrique not expecting a Champions League miracle
|Madrid squad loves Modric – Zidane
|Arsenal unlucky with Anfield refereeing decisions - Wenger
|Aguero anger welcomed by Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Bayern Munich likely to take-up Coman option - Rummenigge
|Dijon 0 Nice 1: Cyprien strikes to keep pressure on leaders
|Win over Nancy tees up Barca clash - Emery
|AC Milan 3 Chievo 1: Bacca brace keeps hosts in European hunt
|Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0: Majestic Messi stars as Catalans hit top gear
|Matuidi: PSG struggle against weaker teams
|Klopp feels Liverpool were at their best against Arsenal
|Championship Review: Newcastle United go five points clear, Sheffield Wednesday thump Norwich City
|Wenger defends decision to drop Sanchez after Gunners felled by Liverpool
|Arsenal win a huge three points - Lallana
|Ibra may have gone if ref spotted elbow - Tindall
|Casemiro credits fast start for comfortable Eibar victory
|Well I Neven! Subotic accuses ´grenade´ Lewandowski of diving too much since Bayern switch
|Benzema impact sums up great Real Madrid display, says Zidane
|Simeone warns Atleti the margin for error is decreasing
|Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Firmino and Mane shine to boost Reds´ Champions League hopes
|Cup final spirit carried Saints - Puel
|Manchester United stopped practising penalties, claims Mourinho
|Tottenham´s Rose ´dodged a bullet´ with knee injury
|Hawthorns win is a big statement - Allardyce
|Clement delighted with ´deserved´ Swansea win
|Injury-plagued Reus to miss Dortmund´s Benfica clash
|Middlesbrough boss Karanka not concerned by speculation over future
|Shakespeare: That was the Mahrez of old
|Blame me - Ibrahimovic accepts responsibility for Manchester United draw
|Bayern´s Ribery eager to finish off Arsenal after warm-up win over Cologne
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Nancy 0: Cavani penalty avoids surprise slip-up
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic and me are big men – we will not cry
|Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool
|Swansea City 3 Burnley 2: Llorente´s injury-time header secures crucial win
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4: Benzema steps up in Ronaldo´s absence
|Watford 3 Southampton 4: Puel´s men leapfrog Watford after comeback victory
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2: Zaha and Townsend lift Eagles out of bottom three
|Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0: Arnautovic rediscovers home comforts as Karanka´s worries worsen
|Leicester City 3 Hull City 1: Mahrez makes the difference in champions´ comeback
|Mings jumped into my elbow, I hope he´s not injured - Ibrahimovic pleads his innocence
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2: Late flurry embarrasses visitors and leaves Schmidt on the b
|Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3: Martinez and Bernat the unlikely sharpshooters as leaders pull clear
|Roma 1 Napoli 2: Mertens back to form as race for second tightens up
|Dembele: Pochettino has changed everything at Tottenham
|I would love to coach Italy – Mancini
|Chinese Super League Review: Oscar shines as Elkeson hat-trick leads Shanghai SIPG to victory
|Rooney demands action against Mings after Ibrahimovic ´stamp´
|Mourinho not blaming referee for controversial draw
|Allegri: My Juve future is of little interest
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1: Ibrahimovic pays penalty against 10-man Cherries
|My game didn´t suit Barcelona - Serie A expert Icardi seeks long Inter stay
|Mings stamps and Zlatan elbows, but Surman is sent off - Confusion reigns in Manchester United v Bou
|Arda back in Barcelona squad after five games out
|A-League Review: Glory deny Phoenix in six-goal thriller as Wanderers and Adelaide draw blank
|They don´t write books about losers - Guardiola
|Howe are you feeling? Cherries boss under the weather for Manchester United v Bournemouth
|Bayern great Lahm cool on coaching future
|Video referees and fourth substitutes - FA takes lead on football reforms
|Rashford: My game is more complete thanks to Mourinho
|I was told my career was over, reveals Real Madrid defender Nacho
|Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United 1: Hosts rout MLS newcomers
|Guardiola slams selfish players chasing Ballon d´Or
|Sane hails Sterling influence at Manchester City
|Shaw can be United´s best left-back - Mourinho
|Klopp ready to spend and strengthen Liverpool
|Ozil suffering without Cazorla - Wenger
|Stoichkov backs Sampaoli for Barcelona job
|Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
|Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
|Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
|Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
|Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
|Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
|Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
|WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
|David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
|WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
|Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
|Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
|Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
|Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
|Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
|Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
|Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
|Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
|Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
|Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
|Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
|Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
|Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
|Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
|Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
|Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
|Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
|I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
|Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
|Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
|Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
|Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
|Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
|AC Milan takeover officially postponed
|Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
|Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
|Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
|Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
|Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
|Torres discharged from hospital
|Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
|Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
|Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
|Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
|Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
|´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
|Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
|Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
|Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
|Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
|Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
|Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
|Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
|Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
|Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
|Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
|Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery