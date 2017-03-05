Article

Sunderland 0 Manchester City 2: Aguero and Sane strike to keep title dreams alive

5 March 2017 18:51

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were on target as Manchester City won 2-0 at Sunderland to keep their title ambitions alive and push the Wearsiders closer to the relegation trapdoor.

Argentina international Aguero tapped home from close range in the closing stages of a first half bossed by the hosts, before former Schalke star Sane made it two after the break.

It is now four Premier League wins on the bounce for City to move them eight points behind leaders Chelsea, who visit West Ham on Monday.

The situation at the other end of the table is starting to look bleak for David Moyes' men, however, with Sunderland now six points from safety with 11 games remaining.

They can, at least, take encouragement from a battling display which was ultimately undone by City's superior individual class.

Sunderland made an encouraging start and they came close to grabbing a surprise lead through Jermain Defoe in the 20th minute, the experienced forward hitting the upright with a fine shot from outside the area, before Fabio Borini headed wide from the rebound.

The hosts had another chance to break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time when Adnan Januzaj’s corner picked out Billy Jones but the right-back aimed his header straight at goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

City had offered little going forward – David Silva just failing to connect with Sane’s drilled cross the best of their few opportunities – but they still went into half time 1-0 up. Silva set up Raheem Sterling down the right and his deflected cross fell perfectly for Aguero to stab past Jordan Pickford at his near post.

Pep Guardiola's side could have doubled their lead early in the second half after an intricate team move involving Yaya Toure, Sterling and Silva, with the latter eventually forcing Pickford into a strong save with a powerful shot from inside the box.

But there was no denying City minutes later when Silva sent Sane clean through on goal with an intelligent pass, the winger taking a touch to take it around Jones before blasting a low shot past Pickford and into the corner.

Sunderland refused to throw in the towel and Januzaj could have pulled one back but headed just wide following Bryan Oviedo's cross.

Defoe had a late header correctly ruled out for offside while Aguero was denied his second by a stunning Pickford stop.

Key Opta stats:
- Manchester City have won 10 away league games this season – they’ve never won more in a single Premier League campaign (also 10 in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15).
- Only Man Utd in 1993-94 and Chelsea in 2004-05 (both 11) have won more of their opening 14 away games in a single Premier League season.
- Sergio Aguero became the 21st player to score 50 Premier League goals away from home.
- Sunderland have failed to score in five of their last six Premier League games, the exception being a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace.
- Leroy Sane has scored six goals in all competitions for Man City this season, in two spells of netting in three consecutive games.

- David Silva has provided 62 assists in the Premier League since his debut, at least 11 more than any other player in that time (Wayne Rooney, 51).

