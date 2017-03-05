Sergi Roberto: Barcelona are with Luis Enrique till the death

Sergi Roberto has stressed Barcelona are with departing head coach Luis Enrique "till the death".

Luis Enrique confirmed this week that his three-year stint in charge of the Catalans will cease at the end of the season, with the 46-year-old not interested in a contract renewal.

Barca hammered Celta Vigo 5-0 on Saturday in their first game since the announcement to move back to the top of the Liga table, and Roberto is adamant they will do everything in their power to give their coach the farewell he deserves.

"We are with Luis Enrique till the death, even if he is leaving," Roberto told the club's official website.

"We are still in three competitions and we have to fight until the end.

"For him and the way he works, he will give everything until the end and we want to do the same for him."

Barca must overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday if they are to maintain an interest in the Champions League while they will meet Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey in May.