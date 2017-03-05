´Selfish´ Kane tipped to beat Lukaku in golden boot race

Harry Kane has been tipped to win the Premier League golden boot by Tottenham team-mate Ben Davies as he prepares to do battle with one of his top rivals for the honour in Romelu Lukaku.

Everton host second-placed Spurs at Goodison Park on Sunday as the two strikers sit level with Alexis Sanchez at the top of the scoring charts on 17 league goals.

Davies feels Kane has the "selfish" qualities a top striker needs and thinks he is a good tip to come out on top of a battle that also includes Sanchez, Diego Costa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Harry is a massive player for us," Davies told reporters. "I don't see why he won't win the golden boot. He has got the drive and the determination to try and do it.

"He has got every opportunity - with the games coming up we have got to win matches, so hopefully the goals will come from him. He scores so many he has trouble celebrating them all!

"His mindset is purely scoring goals, which you don't see too much of in the game now. You have to be selfish to score goals to be a top striker.

"With Harry he wants to play in every minute of every game to give himself the chance to score the goals. For us as a team it is great to have someone like him.

"It is purely his motivation – to score goals - and if you ask any player, it is that great feeling. That selfishness to score goals and help the team at the end of the day is invaluable to us.

"But Lukaku is a top player, I have played against him a few times now and he is always a serious handful. He is a strong boy in top, top form, so it is up to us at the back to do a job on him."

Everton are in town today! A fixture that has delivered some memorable moments and great goals down the years... #COYS pic.twitter.com/FgHkP8B3lK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2017

The match will see Kane come in direct competition with Ashley Williams, Davies' former team-mate at Swansea City.

"They are both top players," added the Spurs left-back, who is enjoying a first-team run in the absence of injured Danny Rose.

"I have played with Ash for years now and he is a top, top defender - for him his first job is defending, not playing out of defence or anything else, none of the 'nonsense', as he would call it.

"It is going to be a tough game for Harry but I can see him doing it against any defender in the game so Ash will be up for a tough game. Hopefully Harry can come out on top for us."