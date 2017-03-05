Pires tells Griezmann to pick Arsenal over Manchester United

Robert Pires believes Antoine Griezmann's rumoured transfer from Atletico Madrid to Manchester United is by no means a done deal and has urged his compatriot to join Arsenal instead.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, with United reportedly desperate to strengthen their attack with the Euro 2016 top scorer, but Pires feels Arsenal would be a better fit for the forward.

Arsenal would have to break their transfer record to lure the France international to Emirates Stadium, but Pires reckons Arsene Wenger would be willing to spend big if he felt a player can help his team challenge for the title.

"I think it is just speculation for now that Griezmann is joining Manchester United, just rumours. Why could we not see him at Arsenal?," Pires told Natacha Tannous.

"I think he has a good profile for Arsenal. I think he can learn a lot from [Arsene] Wenger, with [Mesut] Ozil, Alexis [Sanchez], [Santi] Cazorla. Fingers crossed.

"You have to buy good players for the fans and you have to spend a lot of money. This is the new football.

"Wenger and Arsenal spent a lot of money for Sanchez, for Ozil, for Cazorla, for Petr Cech.

"Wenger's first objective is always to win the Premier League."

The 25-year-old Griezmann has a contract with Atletico Madrid until June 2021.