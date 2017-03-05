Pickford can emulate Hart - Moyes won´t cash in on in-demand number one

Jordan Pickford can have a career similar to that of England goalkeeper Joe Hart says Sunderland boss David Moyes, who has no intention of selling his in-demand number one.

Sunderland have endured another season of struggle in the Premier League and are six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

Pickford has been a rare bright note for the Black Cats and his performances between the posts have drawn reported interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton.

Moyes, though, believes Pickford is benefitting from playing week-in week-out for Sunderland and can play for England by continuing his sterling form at the Stadium of Light.

"When you are trying to build a club, sometimes you have to sell a player along the way, but I would hope it would not be Jordan because he has been really exceptional this season," he said.

"I think most people look at him as one of the brightest up-and-coming young talents around at the moment.

"The best thing for Jordan is to keep on progressing.

"The good thing for Jordan is that he has proved that you can break into the England squad, and become an England player, playing here at Sunderland.

"Of course, part of it is because you are getting worked but more importantly he is here playing games in the Premier League.

"We don't have a problem at the moment. We have got no interest in selling him."

Before breaking into the first-team at Sunderland, Pickford spent the majority of his early career playing on loan away from the club.

England first choice Hart followed a similar path having joined City from Shrewsbury Town and spending time on loan at Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool and Birmingham City before becoming the first choice at Etihad Stadium.

Moyes says Pickford can follow a similar path to Hart, who is now on loan at Torino having been exiled by Pep Guardiola.

"I liken Jordan to Joe Hart a bit, in terms of his career, although Joe came from a different level with Shrewsbury," he added.

"But they have a similar kind of stature, the way they look, even their attitude.

"I hope Jordan goes on to have the same kind of career as Joe Hart, because Joe has been excellent."