Old Firm clash in Scottish Cup semis

Celtic have been drawn against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals after they beat St Mirren 4-1 in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side fell behind to Harry Davis' opener at Celtic Park, but goals from Mikael Lustig, Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths ensured Celtic progressed, while Rangers beat Hamilton Academicals 6-0 a day earlier.

The semi-final will be played on April 22/23, but Celtic – who are 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, will face Rangers in their next league game as they look to extend their sequence of 17 consecutive wins in all competitions.

The two sides have faced each other three times this season and Celtic have won both of the two Premiership meetings as well as the game at Ibrox in the Scottish League Cup.

The other semi-final will see holders Hibernian face Aberdeen.