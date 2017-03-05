Nine in a row: Tottenham set new Premier League club record

Tottenham set a new club record on Sunday by winning their ninth consecutive Premier League home match.

Spurs' thrilling 3-2 victory over Everton at White Hart Lane secured their best-ever run of home wins in the league since its inception.

Harry Kane scored twice and Dele Alli netted the other goal for Tottenham, while Romelu Lukaku and Enner Valencia were on target for the visitors.

Tottenham's eight other triumphs came against West Ham, Swansea City, Hull City, Burnley, Chelsea, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

9 - Tottenham have won nine consecutive Premier League home games; their longest ever winning run in the competition. Fortress. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2017

The win puts Mauricio Pochettino's men to within seven points of leaders Chelsea.

It was also the Tottenham manager's 100th win in English football, 77 of those triumphs coming with Spurs and the remainder from his time with Southampton.