Monaco hotshot Mbappe beats Henry, Martial, Hazard and Benzema to Ligue 1 milestone

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player in the last 30 years to score 10 Ligue 1 goals after netting against Nantes on Sunday - a record previously held by Ousmane Dembele.

The France youth international broke into the Monaco team last season, scoring once in the league, and had already struck seven times in the French top tier this term ahead of the clash at Stade Louis II.

And Mbappe, who impressed in his side's Champions League thriller against Manchester City, fired another two fine efforts past Nantes' Maxime Dupe before half-time to take his overall league tally to 10.

The 18-year-old is now the youngest player to reach that number in the past 30 seasons, while his record in all competitions in this campaign stands at 15 goals from 29 games.

18 years & 2 months - @KMbappe is the youngest player to score 10 goals in Ligue 1 over the last 30 seasons. Comet. pic.twitter.com/UpTvxsPI9a — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 5, 2017

Mbappe is in esteemed company with his return in front of goal at such a young age, taking the record from Borussia Dortmund's Dembele, who last year topped World Cup winner Thierry Henry's efforts.

Anthony Martial, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema are among the other players to net 10 Ligue 1 goals before their 20th birthdays, while David Trezeguet - also a member of France's World Cup-winning squad - has now been pushed down to 10th youngest to the milestone since 1987.