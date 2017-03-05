Related

Lukaku pulls clear of Ferguson to become Everton´s leading Premier League scorer

5 March 2017 16:26

Romelu Lukaku wrote himself into Everton history by becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with his strike against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Belgium international moved level with Toffees great Duncan Ferguson when he netted in last weekend's 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Sunderland.

And Lukaku moved out in front on his own with his 61st Premier League goal for Everton at White Hart Lane, shrugging off compatriot Jan Vertonghen before drilling a low right-footed effort past Hugo Lloris and into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-1 to Spurs, who ultimately ran out 3-2 winners.

Ferguson's record had stood since he hung up his boots at the end of the 2005-06 season, 12 years after scoring his first Premier League goal for Everton against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in November 1994.

