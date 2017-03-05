Edinson Cavani is loving life at Paris Saint-Germain and hopes to stay with the reigning Ligue 1 champions for many more years to come.
The Uruguay international was regularly linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes in recent years as he often played second-fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
He has been a key figure following the departure of the Swedish striker to Manchester United, though, scoring 27 goals in the league already and a transfer is no longer on the 40-year-old's mind.
"I hope to stay at PSG," Cavani - who has a contract in Paris until 2018 -told beIN Sports.
"I will have been here for four years at the end of the season, I play every game and I always try to approach every game like a PSG fan.
"I want to stay here and win more important trophies with this club."
Across all competitions Cavani has an impressive 37 goals to his name, but he is adamant adding to that tally is not all that matters to him.
"Goals come with the job and with winning titles," he added.
"If you are winning trophies, that means the team is playing well and creating a lot of opportunities. Goals are bound to come then.
"Goals are obviously important, but I also like to work hard without the ball and defend."
|Cagliari 1 Inter 5: Europe in sight as Pioli´s men hunt down Atalanta
|Udinese 1 Juventus 1: Leaders held to first draw of the season
|Nine in a row: Tottenham set new Premier League club record
|Lukaku pulls clear of Ferguson to become Everton´s leading Premier League scorer
|Tottenham 3 Everton 2: Kane double cuts gap to Chelsea
|In-form Cavani hoping to extend Paris Saint-Germain stay
|Bayer Leverkusen fire Schmidt
|Dortmund without Reus until early April
|Sergi Roberto: Barcelona are with Luis Enrique till the death
|Pires tells Griezmann to pick Arsenal over Manchester United
|Mourinho adamant United´s top-four hopes are not dead
|It felt like Arsenal were not ready - Bellerin slams team-mates´ motivation
|Pickford can emulate Hart - Moyes won´t cash in on in-demand number one
|A-League Review: Fornaroli helps City win thriller, Roar comeback sees off Jets
|He is one of the greatest – Zabaleta tells Manchester City fans to back Bravo
|´Selfish´ Kane tipped to beat Lukaku in golden boot race
|Lukaku: I need Champions League platform to match Suarez
|Guardiola lauds ´angry´ Aguero
|MLS Review: Dempsey scores on return but Sounders beaten
|Mings unsure if Ibrahimovic elbow was deliberate
|Emery wary of ´more dangerous´ Barcelona
|Sanchez is a great player – Wenger backs forward but defends decision
|Ramos: I never said Ronaldo doesn´t have to run
|´It´s my best season at Barca´ – Neymar happy despite lack of goals
|Guardiola hopes for more Bravo masterpieces
|AC Milan coach Montella focused on Europe, not Inter
|Zaza thrilled with life at Valencia
|Lampard undecided over Chelsea role
|Klopp insists Arsenal benching Sanchez was no advantage for Liverpool
|PSG tie already lost – Luis Enrique not expecting a Champions League miracle
|Madrid squad loves Modric – Zidane
|Arsenal unlucky with Anfield refereeing decisions - Wenger
|Aguero anger welcomed by Manchester City boss Guardiola
|Bayern Munich likely to take-up Coman option - Rummenigge
|Dijon 0 Nice 1: Cyprien strikes to keep pressure on leaders
|Win over Nancy tees up Barca clash - Emery
|AC Milan 3 Chievo 1: Bacca brace keeps hosts in European hunt
|Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0: Majestic Messi stars as Catalans hit top gear
|Matuidi: PSG struggle against weaker teams
|Klopp feels Liverpool were at their best against Arsenal
|Championship Review: Newcastle United go five points clear, Sheffield Wednesday thump Norwich City
|Wenger defends decision to drop Sanchez after Gunners felled by Liverpool
|Arsenal win a huge three points - Lallana
|Ibra may have gone if ref spotted elbow - Tindall
|Casemiro credits fast start for comfortable Eibar victory
|Well I Neven! Subotic accuses ´grenade´ Lewandowski of diving too much since Bayern switch
|Benzema impact sums up great Real Madrid display, says Zidane
|Simeone warns Atleti the margin for error is decreasing
|Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Firmino and Mane shine to boost Reds´ Champions League hopes
|Cup final spirit carried Saints - Puel
|Manchester United stopped practising penalties, claims Mourinho
|Tottenham´s Rose ´dodged a bullet´ with knee injury
|Hawthorns win is a big statement - Allardyce
|Clement delighted with ´deserved´ Swansea win
|Injury-plagued Reus to miss Dortmund´s Benfica clash
|Middlesbrough boss Karanka not concerned by speculation over future
|Shakespeare: That was the Mahrez of old
|Blame me - Ibrahimovic accepts responsibility for Manchester United draw
|Bayern´s Ribery eager to finish off Arsenal after warm-up win over Cologne
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Nancy 0: Cavani penalty avoids surprise slip-up
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic and me are big men – we will not cry
|Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool
|Swansea City 3 Burnley 2: Llorente´s injury-time header secures crucial win
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4: Benzema steps up in Ronaldo´s absence
|Watford 3 Southampton 4: Puel´s men leapfrog Watford after comeback victory
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2: Zaha and Townsend lift Eagles out of bottom three
|Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0: Arnautovic rediscovers home comforts as Karanka´s worries worsen
|Leicester City 3 Hull City 1: Mahrez makes the difference in champions´ comeback
|Mings jumped into my elbow, I hope he´s not injured - Ibrahimovic pleads his innocence
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2: Late flurry embarrasses visitors and leaves Schmidt on the b
|Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3: Martinez and Bernat the unlikely sharpshooters as leaders pull clear
|Roma 1 Napoli 2: Mertens back to form as race for second tightens up
|Dembele: Pochettino has changed everything at Tottenham
|I would love to coach Italy – Mancini
|Chinese Super League Review: Oscar shines as Elkeson hat-trick leads Shanghai SIPG to victory
|Rooney demands action against Mings after Ibrahimovic ´stamp´
|Mourinho not blaming referee for controversial draw
|Allegri: My Juve future is of little interest
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1: Ibrahimovic pays penalty against 10-man Cherries
|My game didn´t suit Barcelona - Serie A expert Icardi seeks long Inter stay
|Mings stamps and Zlatan elbows, but Surman is sent off - Confusion reigns in Manchester United v Bou
|Arda back in Barcelona squad after five games out
|A-League Review: Glory deny Phoenix in six-goal thriller as Wanderers and Adelaide draw blank
|They don´t write books about losers - Guardiola
|Howe are you feeling? Cherries boss under the weather for Manchester United v Bournemouth
|Bayern great Lahm cool on coaching future
|Video referees and fourth substitutes - FA takes lead on football reforms
|Rashford: My game is more complete thanks to Mourinho
|I was told my career was over, reveals Real Madrid defender Nacho
|Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United 1: Hosts rout MLS newcomers
|Guardiola slams selfish players chasing Ballon d´Or
|Sane hails Sterling influence at Manchester City
|Shaw can be United´s best left-back - Mourinho
|Klopp ready to spend and strengthen Liverpool
|Ozil suffering without Cazorla - Wenger
|Stoichkov backs Sampaoli for Barcelona job
|Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
|Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
|Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
|Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
|Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
|Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
|Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
|WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
|David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
|WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
|Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
|Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
|Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
|Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
|Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
|Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
|Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
|Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
|Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
|Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
|Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
|Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
|Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
|Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
|Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
|Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
|Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
|I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
|Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
|Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
|Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
|Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
|Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
|AC Milan takeover officially postponed
|Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
|Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
|Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
|Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
|Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
|Torres discharged from hospital
|Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
|Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
|Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
|Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
|Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
|´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
|Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
|Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
|Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
|Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
|Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
|Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
|Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
|Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
|Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
|Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
|Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery