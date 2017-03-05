´I have the support of the whole club´ - Inter´s Pioli focused on strong Serie A finish

Stefano Pioli is determined Inter will concentrate on finishing the Serie A season strongly rather than worrying about his future.

The former Lazio coach has inspired an upturn in the Nerazzurri's form as they challenge for a European qualification place, but rumours persist about the potential arrival of former player Diego Simeone in the San Siro dugout.

However, after an impressive 5-1 win at Cagliari, Pioli insisted his side need to put the speculation to one side and focus on working hard and performing on the pitch.

"I have always had the support of the whole club," he told Mediaset Premium. "We know that we can build a good foundation for the future, but we must work hard to finish well this season.

"We think of the present and set the work for the future. We have to be more precise as there were technical mistakes that we cannot afford in other games.

"We have to eliminate [the mistakes] to try to win a lot of games from now until the end [of the season]. The results will determine certain opinions, but we have to work to the maximum until then."

3 - The last time Inter had found 3+ goals in a Serie A game on the road was in February 2016, against Verona. Lively. #CagliariInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 5, 2017

Inter's latest success, aided by Ivan Perisic's brace, came after losing two of their previous four league games to fellow Serie A heavyweights Juventus and Roma.

And Pioli was delighted with the way his men bounced back in Sardinia, showing that they have learnt from previous disappointments.

"You can be successful by virtue of having learned from the mistakes of a defeat," he added. "Today we were more effective and more careful.

"We created a lot and, although we could have given the opposition less, we showed the right mentality."