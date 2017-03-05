Related

Article

He is one of the greatest – Zabaleta tells Manchester City fans to back Bravo

5 March 2017 11:32

Claudio Bravo is still one of the football's great goalkeepers and Manchester City fans must get behind him, insists Pablo Zabaleta.

The 33-year-old – signed for £17million from Barcelona last August – has lost his first-choice status to Willy Caballero in the Premier League and Champions League after a string of high-profile mistakes.

Bravo did play in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round replay victory over Huddersfield Town and was greeted with ironic cheers from City fans at the Etihad Stadium whenever he made a routine save.

But Zabaleta wants supporters to give him more backing, despite Pep Guardiola's controversial decision to send Joe Hart on loan to Torino having signed the keeper.

"He is one of the greatest goalkeepers," the City defender told reporters ahead of Sunday's league match at Sunderland. "He won things with Barcelona and he has won the Copa America with Chile.

"But moving from LaLiga to here is sometimes not easy. We need patience. We need to give confidence to him.

"We all need to support Claudio – the players and the fans. He is one of us and I just wish the Manchester City fans would give massive support to him.

"We need to help the new players and we need to understand that, when players go to another league, it is hard. It can be very tough and you need time to adapt.

"We also know that goalkeeper is not an easy position. You need confidence and Claudio is not a regular starter at the moment because Willy has been playing most of the games.

"So it is not easy, but we need to support him. We know he is a great goalkeeper, and his distribution with his feet has been fantastic.

"The players and manager are 100 per cent sure what Claudio is as a goalkeeper and that is the most important thing."

Meanwhile, Zabaleta says he is still pondering his own City future with his contract coming to an end after this season.

"I know my contract expires at the end of the season," he said. "I am 32, not getting any younger, so I need to make sure my decision is the correct one.

"I want to be honest with the club, myself and everyone. It I decide to stay, I will stay. If I will decide that it is time to move on, I will move on. Until then, I don't want to talk too much about it because I am more focussed on the season and trying to win something.

"I am giving everything for the team as I have done for the last eight seasons."

 

Sponsored links

Sunday 5 March

13:13 It felt like Arsenal were not ready - Bellerin slams team-mates´ motivation
13:05 Pickford can emulate Hart - Moyes won´t cash in on in-demand number one
12:56 A-League Review: Fornaroli helps City win thriller, Roar comeback sees off Jets
11:32 He is one of the greatest – Zabaleta tells Manchester City fans to back Bravo
10:37 ´Selfish´ Kane tipped to beat Lukaku in golden boot race
10:01 Lukaku: I need Champions League platform to match Suarez
08:13 Guardiola lauds ´angry´ Aguero
07:05 MLS Review: Dempsey scores on return but Sounders beaten
04:40 Mings unsure if Ibrahimovic elbow was deliberate
04:20 Emery wary of ´more dangerous´ Barcelona
03:37 Sanchez is a great player – Wenger backs forward but defends decision
02:46 Ramos: I never said Ronaldo doesn´t have to run
01:59 ´It´s my best season at Barca´ – Neymar happy despite lack of goals
00:54 Guardiola hopes for more Bravo masterpieces
00:20 AC Milan coach Montella focused on Europe, not Inter
00:14 Zaza thrilled with life at Valencia
00:03 Lampard undecided over Chelsea role
00:00 Klopp insists Arsenal benching Sanchez was no advantage for Liverpool

Saturday 4 March

23:50 PSG tie already lost – Luis Enrique not expecting a Champions League miracle
23:47 Madrid squad loves Modric – Zidane
23:35 Arsenal unlucky with Anfield refereeing decisions - Wenger
23:30 Aguero anger welcomed by Manchester City boss Guardiola
23:22 Bayern Munich likely to take-up Coman option - Rummenigge
23:07 Dijon 0 Nice 1: Cyprien strikes to keep pressure on leaders
22:58 Win over Nancy tees up Barca clash - Emery
22:48 AC Milan 3 Chievo 1: Bacca brace keeps hosts in European hunt
22:41 Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0: Majestic Messi stars as Catalans hit top gear
22:28 Matuidi: PSG struggle against weaker teams
22:12 Klopp feels Liverpool were at their best against Arsenal
21:39 Championship Review: Newcastle United go five points clear, Sheffield Wednesday thump Norwich City
21:21 Wenger defends decision to drop Sanchez after Gunners felled by Liverpool
21:16 Arsenal win a huge three points - Lallana
21:10 Ibra may have gone if ref spotted elbow - Tindall
21:05 Casemiro credits fast start for comfortable Eibar victory
20:46 Well I Neven! Subotic accuses ´grenade´ Lewandowski of diving too much since Bayern switch
20:45 Benzema impact sums up great Real Madrid display, says Zidane
20:32 Simeone warns Atleti the margin for error is decreasing
20:28 Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Firmino and Mane shine to boost Reds´ Champions League hopes
20:13 Cup final spirit carried Saints - Puel
20:01 Manchester United stopped practising penalties, claims Mourinho
19:58 Tottenham´s Rose ´dodged a bullet´ with knee injury
19:49 Hawthorns win is a big statement - Allardyce
19:46 Clement delighted with ´deserved´ Swansea win
19:40 Injury-plagued Reus to miss Dortmund´s Benfica clash
19:36 Middlesbrough boss Karanka not concerned by speculation over future
19:31 Shakespeare: That was the Mahrez of old
19:31 Blame me - Ibrahimovic accepts responsibility for Manchester United draw
19:20 Bayern´s Ribery eager to finish off Arsenal after warm-up win over Cologne
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Nancy 0: Cavani penalty avoids surprise slip-up
18:56 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic and me are big men – we will not cry
18:16 Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool
18:14 Swansea City 3 Burnley 2: Llorente´s injury-time header secures crucial win
18:12 Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4: Benzema steps up in Ronaldo´s absence
18:07 Watford 3 Southampton 4: Puel´s men leapfrog Watford after comeback victory
18:01 West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2: Zaha and Townsend lift Eagles out of bottom three
18:00 Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0: Arnautovic rediscovers home comforts as Karanka´s worries worsen
18:00 Leicester City 3 Hull City 1: Mahrez makes the difference in champions´ comeback
17:44 Mings jumped into my elbow, I hope he´s not injured - Ibrahimovic pleads his innocence
17:43 Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2: Late flurry embarrasses visitors and leaves Schmidt on the b
17:28 Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3: Martinez and Bernat the unlikely sharpshooters as leaders pull clear
17:17 Roma 1 Napoli 2: Mertens back to form as race for second tightens up
16:44 Dembele: Pochettino has changed everything at Tottenham
16:29 I would love to coach Italy – Mancini
16:16 Chinese Super League Review: Oscar shines as Elkeson hat-trick leads Shanghai SIPG to victory
16:13 Rooney demands action against Mings after Ibrahimovic ´stamp´
16:13 Mourinho not blaming referee for controversial draw
16:01 Allegri: My Juve future is of little interest
15:32 Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1: Ibrahimovic pays penalty against 10-man Cherries
15:24 My game didn´t suit Barcelona - Serie A expert Icardi seeks long Inter stay
14:47 Mings stamps and Zlatan elbows, but Surman is sent off - Confusion reigns in Manchester United v Bou
13:48 Arda back in Barcelona squad after five games out
13:33 A-League Review: Glory deny Phoenix in six-goal thriller as Wanderers and Adelaide draw blank
13:11 They don´t write books about losers - Guardiola
12:31 Howe are you feeling? Cherries boss under the weather for Manchester United v Bournemouth
11:38 Bayern great Lahm cool on coaching future
10:17 Video referees and fourth substitutes - FA takes lead on football reforms
07:18 Rashford: My game is more complete thanks to Mourinho
07:08 I was told my career was over, reveals Real Madrid defender Nacho
06:08 Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United 1: Hosts rout MLS newcomers
04:19 Guardiola slams selfish players chasing Ballon d´Or
03:32 Sane hails Sterling influence at Manchester City
02:17 Shaw can be United´s best left-back - Mourinho
00:58 Klopp ready to spend and strengthen Liverpool
00:36 Ozil suffering without Cazorla - Wenger
00:16 Stoichkov backs Sampaoli for Barcelona job

Friday 3 March

23:11 Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
23:11 Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
22:40 Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
21:09 Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
20:37 Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
19:54 Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
19:32 Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
19:25 Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
18:56 WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
18:47 David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
17:59 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
17:30 WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
17:19 Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
17:15 Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
16:48 Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
16:43 Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
16:26 Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
16:05 Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
16:04 Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
15:51 Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
15:40 Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
15:33 Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
15:30 Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
15:28 Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
15:13 Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
14:46 Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
14:46 Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
14:26 Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
14:20 Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
14:18 I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
13:38 Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
13:37 Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
13:30 Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
13:29 Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
13:20 Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
13:15 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
12:48 AC Milan takeover officially postponed
12:31 Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
12:15 Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
12:07 Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
11:15 Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
11:12 Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
11:11 Torres discharged from hospital
10:58 Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
10:45 Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
10:09 Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
09:09 Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
09:00 Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
06:49 ´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
06:28 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
05:33 Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
04:22 Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
03:20 Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
02:59 Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
02:57 Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
02:06 Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
01:46 Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
01:16 Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
00:45 Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
00:41 Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
00:39 Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery

Facebook