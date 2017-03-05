Article

Cagliari 1 Inter 5: Europe in sight as Pioli´s men hunt down Atalanta

5 March 2017 17:00

Inter returned to winning ways and seized on Atalanta dropping points on Sunday, as a 5-1 victory away to Cagliari fired Stefano Pioli's side into the European qualification places in Serie A.

Two defeats in the last four league games - against heavyweights Juventus and Roma - had dampened Inter's spirits after a run of seven consecutive Serie A wins, but an Ivan Perisic-inspired triumph in Sardinia lifted the Nerazzurri to fifth ahead of Lazio playing later in the day.

Cagliari had won at San Siro earlier in the campaign, in the final weeks of Frank de Boer's ill-fated tenure, but Inter took full control of the return fixture as Ever Banega created the opener for Perisic and fired a superb second himself.

Although the home side hit back through Marco Borriello, Perisic grabbed his second shortly after half-time to give the visitors breathing space once again.

Cagliari rarely looked like mounting a comeback, instead allowing Mauro Icardi to net away from home for the first time since September, his penalty exorcising the demons of a previous miss from 12 yards against Massimo Rastelli's side.

Inter were then able to comfortably cruise through the remainder of the second half, Roberto Gagliardini netting his first goal for the club to add gloss to the scoreline late on, with a key clash against fourth-placed Atalanta, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Fiorentina earlier in the day and are now just one point ahead, to come next week.

A magnificent Gary Medel intervention denied Cagliari an early lead as the Chile international recovered to acrobatically clear Joao Pedro's lobbed effort inches from the goal-line.
 
Perisic swung a low cross in for Icardi to toe wide at the other end, before Geoffrey Kondogbia's looping header was helped onto the crossbar by Gabriel.
 
After 34 minutes, Perisic then fired Pioli's men in front.
 
Banega lifted a delightful left-footed pass between two defenders and into the Cagliari area, where Perisic controlled delicately with his left foot and slotted a smart finish under the goalkeeper.
 
And Banega added a second just five minutes later when he curled a fine free-kick inside the left-hand post from 20 yards, with Gabriel scrambling hopelessly across his line.
 

The hosts sought an immediate response and, although Samir Handanovic expertly clawed away Davide Di Gennaro's free-kick, a goal would soon arrive when Borriello nodded Nicolo Barella's cross into the net.

Handanovic held another header from Artur Ionita, but, after just two minutes of the second half, Cagliari's hard work was undone by a third Nerazzurri goal.

Perisic was again the scorer, stepping inside onto his right foot to coolly curl beyond Gabriel's despairing dive.

The goalkeeper was able to prevent a fourth as he dived at Icardi's feet from Antonio Candreva's centre, and then saved spectacularly as Danilo D'Ambrosio let fly from distance.

Miranda headed straight at Gabriel as he met Perisic's cross unmarked, but the keeper's brave resistance was breached as he brought Icardi down in the area.

The Inter captain converted the penalty himself, before Gabriel saved again from Kondogbia's powerful strike and blocked a tame effort from substitute Eder.

Icardi then rattled the crossbar as the visitors kept the pressure on in the closing stages, and Gagliardini added his name to the scoresheet with a low blast two minutes from time, opening his account for Inter and netting for the first time in Serie A.

 

Key Opta stats: 

- Ivan Perisic has scored his second brace in Serie A, the first came in January against Udinese.
- Perisic has scored nine league goals this season: his highest tally in a single campaign since 2013-14 (10 goals for Wolfsburg).
- Ever Banega's previous Serie A goal came in December 2016 (versus Lazio) - in that match he also scored and delivered an assist.
- Inter have won 10 of their last 12 Serie A games (L2).
- Cagliari have won only one of their last seven league matches (D2 L4).
- Cagliari have conceded at least five goals four times Serie A this season, more than any other team.
- The last time Inter had scored five goals or more in a Serie A game away from home was in September 2013 (vs Sassuolo).
- Marco Borriello has scored five goals in his last five league appearances at home.

- Borriello's goal was only the second header Inter have conceded this season, fewer than any other Serie A side.

Sponsored links

Sunday 5 March

17:17 CSL Review: Tevez stars as Shanghai Shenhua open with impressive win
17:10 I feel sharper than ever - In-form Kane warns Premier League
17:03 Koeman bemoans defensive errors as Toffees are felled by Spurs
17:00 Cagliari 1 Inter 5: Europe in sight as Pioli´s men hunt down Atalanta
16:58 Udinese 1 Juventus 1: Leaders held to first draw of the season
16:41 Nine in a row: Tottenham set new Premier League club record
16:26 Lukaku pulls clear of Ferguson to become Everton´s leading Premier League scorer
16:26 Tottenham 3 Everton 2: Kane double cuts gap to Chelsea
15:50 In-form Cavani hoping to extend Paris Saint-Germain stay
15:04 Bayer Leverkusen fire Schmidt
15:02 Dortmund without Reus until early April
14:27 Sergi Roberto: Barcelona are with Luis Enrique till the death
13:35 Pires tells Griezmann to pick Arsenal over Manchester United
13:22 Mourinho adamant United´s top-four hopes are not dead
13:13 It felt like Arsenal were not ready - Bellerin slams team-mates´ motivation
13:05 Pickford can emulate Hart - Moyes won´t cash in on in-demand number one
12:56 A-League Review: Fornaroli helps City win thriller, Roar comeback sees off Jets
11:32 He is one of the greatest – Zabaleta tells Manchester City fans to back Bravo
10:37 ´Selfish´ Kane tipped to beat Lukaku in golden boot race
10:01 Lukaku: I need Champions League platform to match Suarez
08:13 Guardiola lauds ´angry´ Aguero
07:05 MLS Review: Dempsey scores on return but Sounders beaten
04:40 Mings unsure if Ibrahimovic elbow was deliberate
04:20 Emery wary of ´more dangerous´ Barcelona
03:37 Sanchez is a great player – Wenger backs forward but defends decision
02:46 Ramos: I never said Ronaldo doesn´t have to run
01:59 ´It´s my best season at Barca´ – Neymar happy despite lack of goals
00:54 Guardiola hopes for more Bravo masterpieces
00:20 AC Milan coach Montella focused on Europe, not Inter
00:14 Zaza thrilled with life at Valencia
00:03 Lampard undecided over Chelsea role
00:00 Klopp insists Arsenal benching Sanchez was no advantage for Liverpool

Saturday 4 March

23:50 PSG tie already lost – Luis Enrique not expecting a Champions League miracle
23:47 Madrid squad loves Modric – Zidane
23:35 Arsenal unlucky with Anfield refereeing decisions - Wenger
23:30 Aguero anger welcomed by Manchester City boss Guardiola
23:22 Bayern Munich likely to take-up Coman option - Rummenigge
23:07 Dijon 0 Nice 1: Cyprien strikes to keep pressure on leaders
22:58 Win over Nancy tees up Barca clash - Emery
22:48 AC Milan 3 Chievo 1: Bacca brace keeps hosts in European hunt
22:41 Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0: Majestic Messi stars as Catalans hit top gear
22:28 Matuidi: PSG struggle against weaker teams
22:12 Klopp feels Liverpool were at their best against Arsenal
21:39 Championship Review: Newcastle United go five points clear, Sheffield Wednesday thump Norwich City
21:21 Wenger defends decision to drop Sanchez after Gunners felled by Liverpool
21:16 Arsenal win a huge three points - Lallana
21:10 Ibra may have gone if ref spotted elbow - Tindall
21:05 Casemiro credits fast start for comfortable Eibar victory
20:46 Well I Neven! Subotic accuses ´grenade´ Lewandowski of diving too much since Bayern switch
20:45 Benzema impact sums up great Real Madrid display, says Zidane
20:32 Simeone warns Atleti the margin for error is decreasing
20:28 Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Firmino and Mane shine to boost Reds´ Champions League hopes
20:13 Cup final spirit carried Saints - Puel
20:01 Manchester United stopped practising penalties, claims Mourinho
19:58 Tottenham´s Rose ´dodged a bullet´ with knee injury
19:49 Hawthorns win is a big statement - Allardyce
19:46 Clement delighted with ´deserved´ Swansea win
19:40 Injury-plagued Reus to miss Dortmund´s Benfica clash
19:36 Middlesbrough boss Karanka not concerned by speculation over future
19:31 Shakespeare: That was the Mahrez of old
19:31 Blame me - Ibrahimovic accepts responsibility for Manchester United draw
19:20 Bayern´s Ribery eager to finish off Arsenal after warm-up win over Cologne
19:06 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Nancy 0: Cavani penalty avoids surprise slip-up
18:56 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic and me are big men – we will not cry
18:16 Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool
18:14 Swansea City 3 Burnley 2: Llorente´s injury-time header secures crucial win
18:12 Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4: Benzema steps up in Ronaldo´s absence
18:07 Watford 3 Southampton 4: Puel´s men leapfrog Watford after comeback victory
18:01 West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2: Zaha and Townsend lift Eagles out of bottom three
18:00 Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0: Arnautovic rediscovers home comforts as Karanka´s worries worsen
18:00 Leicester City 3 Hull City 1: Mahrez makes the difference in champions´ comeback
17:44 Mings jumped into my elbow, I hope he´s not injured - Ibrahimovic pleads his innocence
17:43 Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2: Late flurry embarrasses visitors and leaves Schmidt on the b
17:28 Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3: Martinez and Bernat the unlikely sharpshooters as leaders pull clear
17:17 Roma 1 Napoli 2: Mertens back to form as race for second tightens up
16:44 Dembele: Pochettino has changed everything at Tottenham
16:29 I would love to coach Italy – Mancini
16:16 Chinese Super League Review: Oscar shines as Elkeson hat-trick leads Shanghai SIPG to victory
16:13 Rooney demands action against Mings after Ibrahimovic ´stamp´
16:13 Mourinho not blaming referee for controversial draw
16:01 Allegri: My Juve future is of little interest
15:32 Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1: Ibrahimovic pays penalty against 10-man Cherries
15:24 My game didn´t suit Barcelona - Serie A expert Icardi seeks long Inter stay
14:47 Mings stamps and Zlatan elbows, but Surman is sent off - Confusion reigns in Manchester United v Bou
13:48 Arda back in Barcelona squad after five games out
13:33 A-League Review: Glory deny Phoenix in six-goal thriller as Wanderers and Adelaide draw blank
13:11 They don´t write books about losers - Guardiola
12:31 Howe are you feeling? Cherries boss under the weather for Manchester United v Bournemouth
11:38 Bayern great Lahm cool on coaching future
10:17 Video referees and fourth substitutes - FA takes lead on football reforms
07:18 Rashford: My game is more complete thanks to Mourinho
07:08 I was told my career was over, reveals Real Madrid defender Nacho
06:08 Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United 1: Hosts rout MLS newcomers
04:19 Guardiola slams selfish players chasing Ballon d´Or
03:32 Sane hails Sterling influence at Manchester City
02:17 Shaw can be United´s best left-back - Mourinho
00:58 Klopp ready to spend and strengthen Liverpool
00:36 Ozil suffering without Cazorla - Wenger
00:16 Stoichkov backs Sampaoli for Barcelona job

Friday 3 March

23:11 Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
23:11 Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
22:40 Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
21:09 Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
20:37 Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
19:54 Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
19:32 Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
19:25 Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
18:56 WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
18:47 David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
17:59 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
17:30 WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
17:19 Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
17:15 Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
16:48 Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
16:43 Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
16:26 Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
16:05 Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
16:04 Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
15:51 Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
15:40 Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
15:33 Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
15:30 Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
15:28 Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
15:13 Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
14:46 Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
14:46 Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
14:26 Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
14:20 Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
14:18 I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
13:38 Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
13:37 Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
13:30 Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
13:29 Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
13:20 Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
13:15 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
12:48 AC Milan takeover officially postponed
12:31 Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
12:15 Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
12:07 Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
11:15 Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
11:12 Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
11:11 Torres discharged from hospital
10:58 Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
10:45 Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
10:09 Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
09:09 Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
09:00 Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
06:49 ´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
06:28 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
05:33 Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
04:22 Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
03:20 Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
02:59 Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
02:57 Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
02:06 Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
01:46 Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
01:16 Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
00:45 Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
00:41 Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
00:39 Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery

Facebook