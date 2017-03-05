A-League Review: Fornaroli helps City win thriller, Roar comeback sees off Jets

Bruno Fornaroli showed why he is one of the leading marksmen in the A-League with two goals as Melbourne City claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory at 10-man Central Coast Mariners.

The Uruguayan moved on to 15 goals this season as City reclaimed third position after surviving a spirited fightback from the hosts.

The visitors were two goals up within 16 minutes, Fornaroli putting them in front with a curling free-kick before home captain Nick Montgomery scored an own goal as he tried to clear Anthony Caceres' pass.

Central Coast, who had earlier fumed when Connor Pain was denied a penalty, got one back in first-half stoppage-time when Fabio Ferreira's deflected free-kick beat Thomas Sorensen.

An own goal from Ruon Tongyik - who deflected in Kwabena Appiah's cross – then had them level early in the second period.

But the decisive moment came after 64 minutes, with Fornaroli slamming a penalty straight down the middle after home keeper Paul Izzo had been sent off for bringing the striker down in the area.

In Sunday's other game, Brisbane Roar came from behind to beat 10-man Newcastle Jets 3-1 to dent the hosts' play-off hopes.

Andrew Nabbout put the Jets in front with an early penalty, but their chances of victory suffered a huge blow when Jason Hoffman received two yellow cards in as many minutes, reducing the Jets to 10 men just after the half hour.

Jamie Maclaren scored twice after the break – one of which was a spot-kick of his own – and substitute Nicholas D'Agostino scored in the last minute to seal victory that sends Roar fourth and leaves the Jets eighth, three points outside the top six.