Well I Neven! Subotic accuses ´grenade´ Lewandowski of diving too much since Bayern switch

Neven Subotic stopped his explosive former team-mate Robert Lewandowski from scoring on Saturday, but he could not prevent Cologne from losing to Bayern Munich, leaving the defender to playfully accuse the striker of picking up bad habits since their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

While Lewandowski was denied at RheinEnergie Stadion, Javi Martinez, Juan Bernat and Franck Ribery all breached the hosts' backline in a 3-0 Bayern win, Cologne suffering a first home Bundesliga defeat since April 2016.

Subotic is on loan from Dortmund, where Lewandowski starred from 2010 to 2014, before incurring the wrath of the BVB faithful by departing for Bayern.

"The boy is simply a grenade," he said of the Poland centre-forward.

"He has a robust body, is dynamic [and] knows how to use it."

Lewandowski tried optimistically to win a penalty when he went down under minimal contact inside the area in the seventh minute and earned a soft free-kick from a similar incident outside the box soon after that, leaving Subotic unimpressed.

"In Dortmund, he did not fall so fast, today he falls faster," he said.

"But it is not a success that he did not hit [the target].

"As an athlete I am dissatisfied. We were looking forward to the game all week.

"We've been beaten very well over the 90 minutes. In the first half we also had [chances], but we did not score.

"If the Bayern have all this ball possession, then they are deserved winners."