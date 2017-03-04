Sane hails Sterling influence at Manchester City

Leroy Sane praised the influence of Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling as the German continues to shine in the Premier League.

Sane initially struggled following his arrival from Schalke - in a deal which could reportedly rise to £46million - but the 21-year-old has become a key member of Pep Guardiola's side.

Part of a three-pronged attack alongside Sterling, Sane has scored five goals in all competitions, including two in two against Huddersfield and Monaco.

And the Germany international is thankful to Sterling for helping him settle in Manchester.

"From the start he talked to me and helped me a lot," Sane told the Daily Mail.

"We are a similar age and we have similar interests. He tried to get to know me and then he has always helped me out in training.

"After games he has said to me, 'Always believe in yourself. It will come right with time'."

Sane has the chance to add to his tally when City travel to bottom side Sunderland on Sunday.

City are third in the table, one point behind second-placed Tottenham, though the Manchester club have a game in hand.