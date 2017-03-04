Related

Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool

4 March 2017 18:16

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has sprung a major surprise by naming Alexis Sanchez among his substitutes for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Chilean forward is the club's leading goalscorer this season, with 20 in all competitions, three of which have come in his last three games.

However, he will start on the bench as Olivier Giroud is selected to lead the line against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Mesut Ozil has not travelled with the squad misses out due to illness, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck the trio behind Giroud.

Liverpool welcome Ragnar Klavan back into the centre of defence, with Lucas Leiva dropping to the bench, where he is joined by Dejan Lovren who has been struggling with a knee injury.

Saturday 4 March

Friday 3 March

Thursday 2 March

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 26 +36 63
2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 +32 53
3 Manchester City 25 +22 52
4 Arsenal 25 +26 50
5 Liverpool 26 +22 49
6 Manchester United 26 +17 49
7 Everton 26 +15 44
8 West Bromwich … 27 +2 40
9 Stoke City 27 -8 35
10 Southampton 26 -2 33
11 West Ham United 26 -9 33
12 Burnley 27 -10 31
13 Watford 27 -14 31
14 AFC Bournemouth 27 -15 27
15 Leicester City 27 -15 27
16 Swansea City 27 -24 27
17 Crystal Palace 27 -11 25
18 Middlesbrough 27 -11 22
19 Hull City 27 -29 21
20 Sunderland 26 -24 19

