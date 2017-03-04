Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has sprung a major surprise by naming Alexis Sanchez among his substitutes for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Chilean forward is the club's leading goalscorer this season, with 20 in all competitions, three of which have come in his last three games.

However, he will start on the bench as Olivier Giroud is selected to lead the line against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Mesut Ozil has not travelled with the squad misses out due to illness, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck the trio behind Giroud.

Liverpool welcome Ragnar Klavan back into the centre of defence, with Lucas Leiva dropping to the bench, where he is joined by Dejan Lovren who has been struggling with a knee injury.