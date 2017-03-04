My game didn´t suit Barcelona - Serie A expert Icardi seeks long Inter stay

Inter captain Mauro Icardi insists he is happy to stay at the club and believes his style is best suited to Italian football, after making the difficult decision to leave Barcelona as a youngster.

While Icardi conceded the situation could change if Inter accept an offer for him, the forward's priority is winning trophies at San Siro.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals in all competitions and feels transfer speculation is inevitable for strikers who are regularly finding the back of the net.

"I think Italian football suits me the most," Icardi, who last year signed a new contract until 2021, told Marca.

"I always said that, for me, my future is at Inter. Presidents will have to talk between each other if one wanted to buy me, but my thinking and my future will continue at Inter - always.

"I renewed the deal because it was something I had arranged with Inter a year ago. I had offers from other leagues, but I always said I am an Inter fan, it is important to continue with this shirt and get to win something with this club.

"For me to be in this club is a source of pride and being able to help them play at the top level in Europe will be even better.

"Obviously I am a forward, and when you get goals, you get transfer rumours and offers. But, as I said, I am an Inter fan and representing this side makes me very proud."