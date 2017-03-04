Mourinho: Ibrahimovic and me are big men – we will not cry

Jose Mourinho says he and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are big men who will not spend time crying about incidents during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

A hugely controversial game at Old Trafford on Saturday saw Andrew Surman sent off for shoving the forward at the end of a frantic period towards the end of the first half.

Ibrahimovic, who went on to miss a late penalty, and Tyrone Mings were both fortunate to escape red cards themselves – the United forward caught the Bournemouth defender with an elbow moments after what appeared to be a stamp on his head prior to Surman's dismissal.

United captain Wayne Rooney demanded action against Mings after the match, but Mourinho says he and Ibrahimovic will not moan.

"Zlatan is a big man, like I am. Too many years in football," said Mourinho at his post-match media conference.

"We are not the kind of generation that goes to the media and cries about what happened.

"We are from that generation of street football and football for big guys. So what happens, happens. Game over.

"What counts is the result and nothing else matters for us. The reality is that we are losing too many points at home. We have to move on to other things.

"Probably these guys at other clubs in the Premier League have two or three days off, time to disconnect, and we have got to go to Russia, to Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday. We have to move on and go for the next one."