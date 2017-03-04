Mings stamps and Zlatan elbows, but Surman is sent off - Confusion reigns in Manchester United v Bou

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings could both have been sent off by referee Kevin Friend for violent conduct, but instead it was the visitors' Andrew Surman who received a delayed red card during a chaotic conclusion to the first half of Saturday's Premier League game at Old Trafford.
United took a 23rd-minute lead as Marcos Rojo scored his first Premier League goal but one-time Red Devils youngster Josh King equalised from the penalty spot after Phil Jones fouled Marc Pugh.
Friend booked Ibrahimovic for dissent before King converted and the Swede and referee would again be at the centre of the action on the stroke of the interval.
Bournemouth defender Mings launched into a tackle on Wayne Rooney, with Ibrahimovic falling over the pair. As Mings looked to regain his ground, he crudely trod on the Swede's head.
Seeking apparent retribution, Ibrahimovic struck Mings with an elbow as the ball came into the Bournemouth box moments later. In the ensuing melee, Surman was booked by Friend for shoving the United striker, who was then reprimanded by the match official but escaped another card.
At some stage during his conversation with Ibrahimovic and United captain Wayne Rooney, there was a realisation on Friend's part that he had already booked Surman for a 33rd-minute foul on Luke Shaw.
A red card was then brandished, somewhat sheepishly, as Ibrahimovic and Mings remained on the field for the second half.
40 - Andrew Surman is the 40th visiting player to be sent off at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Dismissed.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2017
