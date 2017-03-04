Dijon 0 Nice 1: Cyprien strikes to keep pressure on leaders

Nice kept pace with Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 title hunt by winning 1-0 at Dijon, courtesy of Wylan Cyprien's winning goal.

Cyprien struck in the 69th minute of a tight game in which strugglers Dijon matched their high-flying visitors for long periods and created the majority of the game's chances.

The result ensured Lucien Favre's third-placed side drew level on points with both the champions and leaders Monaco, but the principality side have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Dijon, who have won just one of their last seven matches, had Jeremie Bela to thank for maintaining parity when he cleared Younes Belhanda's shot off the goal-line in the first half.

After the break, Mario Balotelli came close to breaking the deadlock with a fearsome 20-yard drive that drew a brilliant save from Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet, diving to his right to parry the ball around the post.

The game swung from end-to-end, but Cyprien's eye for goal made the difference when he controlled Valentin Eysseric's raking long pass, opened up his body and picked his spot, side-footing the ball past Reynet to give the visitors a lead that they protected until full-time.