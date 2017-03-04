Clement delighted with ´deserved´ Swansea win

Paul Clement felt Swansea City deserved their last-gasp 3-2 win against Burnley after an entertaining Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Fernando Llorente scored a 92nd-minute winner for Clement's strugglers, who had earlier led through the same player before two Andre Gray goals turned the game in Burnley's favour.

Gray's first strike came from the penalty spot after referee Anthony Taylor had incorrectly identified a Swansea defender - and not Sam Vokes - as the man to handle in the area.

But the hosts rallied, with Martin Olsson equalising and Llorente netting again to leave Clement hailing a third consecutive home win.

"When you score a winning goal that late in the game, it's a very exhilarating feeling," he told Sky Sports.

"The energy in the stadium was magnificent at the end when that goal went in. Overall, I think we thoroughly deserved the victory.

"Full credit to the players [after Burnley went 2-1 up]. They got back in the game and weren't going to be satisfied with a draw. We pushed to the very last moment to get the victory."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was frustrated that his side could not hold on for a draw as he identified a foul in the winning goal.

"You come away disappointed not to have nicked a point - and it would have been nicking a point because I felt they were the better team in the first half," he said.

"I thought we levelled it out in the second half, but the decision on the final goal - it's a foul on Ben Mee. It's as simple as that.

"We're disappointed to have that goal given against us. Llorente, fine player though he is, pushes Ben Mee in the back and gets a free header."

And, although Burnley had profited from a generous penalty decision in the first half, Dyche believes that should not distract from the later incident.

"The referee's job is not to level things out," he added. "His job is to give the decision that is obvious. I thought it was an obvious foul."