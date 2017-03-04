Championship Review: Newcastle United go five points clear, Sheffield Wednesday thump Norwich City

Newcastle United capitalised on Brighton and Hove Albion's slip-up as they moved five points clear at the top of the Championship table with a crucial 3-1 victory at third-placed Huddersfield Town.
Inspired by Brighton's defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier on Saturday, Rafael Benitez's side raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time at the John Smith's Stadium, with Dwight Gayle adding a third in stoppage time after Aaron Mooy's penalty had brought the hosts back into the contest.
Elsewhere, Jordan Rhodes returned to scoring form as Sheffield Wednesday consolidated their grip on sixth place with a 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City, while Reading got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Wolves.
At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic lost 1-0 in the Lancashire derby with Blackburn Rovers, with Aston Villa claiming their third successive league victory as they despatched rock-bottom Rotherham.
TABLE: It makes fine reading for @NUFC fans - the Magpies move five clear at the top of the @SkyBetChamppic.twitter.com/wIzPRFLxgh— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) March 4, 2017
MAGPIES SOARING HIGH
A vital victory for Newcastle was secured in second-half stoppage-time, when Gayle capitalised on a calamitous error from Huddersfield's substitute goalkeeper Joel Coleman to nudge home the visitors' third, opening up an 11-point gap between first and third place in the process.
The excellent Matt Ritchie had put Benitez's side ahead from the spot early on, with Daryl Murphy getting the better of Danny Ward to convert Newcastle's second soon after.
Ward was taken off injured at half-time, and although David Wagner's side fought back through Mooy's well-taken spot-kick, the game will be remembered for Coleman's late cameo.
After making his way upfield for a Huddersfield corner, the 21-year-old was deceived by a long ball from deep, enabling Gayle to steal in behind him and wrap up the points as Newcastle edge closer to a return to the Premier League.
FULL TIME Huddersfield Town 1-3 Newcastle United— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 4, 2017
It's another magnificent result for the Magpies!!! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/wZHQmZmr5h
FIVE-STAR OWLS DEMOLISH CANARIES
It took just 22 minutes for Ross Wallace and Rhodes to put Wednesday into a commanding lead, with Morgan Fox adding a third prior to the interval after Cameron Jerome had hauled one back for the visitors.
However, Wednesday made light work of Norwich's defence after the break - Rhodes netting his third goal for the Owls before Fernando Forestieri made it five with 24 minutes remaining.
It's a humiliating defeat for Alex Neil's men, who have won just one of their last five fixtures, but it cements Wednesday's hold on the final play-off spot, with a five-point gap having now opened up between Carlos Carvalhal's side and the chasing pack.
What a show from the boys! #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/xEe0upirVf— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 4, 2017
SEAGULLS FALL FOUL OF FOREST YOUNGSTERS
Brighton lost ground in the hunt for top spot in controversial fashion, as two late goals from Forest secured a 3-0 win for the hosts at the City Ground.
From an offside position, Britt Assombalonga appeared to have got the final touch on Zach Clough's opener - even going as far as to celebrate the goal - though it was credited to the youngster.
Brighton went close through Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert, but late efforts from Clough and Ben Osborn ensured it was Forest who snatched the spoils.
Buzzing to get off the mark this afternoon! Great team performance and we move on to Tuesday in good spirits! The atmosphere was unreal pic.twitter.com/6gzVKugoaz— Zach Clough (@ZachClough) March 4, 2017
READING DISMANTLE WOLVES
Jaap Stam's Reading side made further progress in their bid to secure a play-off berth as they inflicted a fifth successive league defeat on Wolves at the Madejski Stadium.
In a flurry of activity at the start of the second half, Yann Kermorgant helped Liam Moore's shot past Carl Ikeme to give Reading the lead, only for Ben Marshall to restore parity inside two minutes.
Reading had the last laugh, though, Paul McShane heading in brilliantly with 12 minutes remaining, with any chances of another Wolves comeback all-but ended when Mike Williamson saw red late on.
March 4, 2017
|Dijon 0 Nice 1: Cyprien strikes to keep pressure on leaders
|Win over Nancy tees up Barca clash - Emery
|AC Milan 3 Chievo 1: Bacca brace keeps hosts in European hunt
|Barcelona 5 Celta Vigo 0: Majestic Messi stars as Catalans hit top gear
|Matuidi: PSG struggle against weaker teams
|Klopp feels Liverpool were at their best against Arsenal
|Championship Review: Newcastle United go five points clear, Sheffield Wednesday thump Norwich City
|Wenger defends decision to drop Sanchez after Gunners felled by Liverpool
|Arsenal win a huge three points - Lallana
|Ibra may have gone if ref spotted elbow - Tindall
|Casemiro credits fast start for comfortable Eibar victory
|Well I Neven! Subotic accuses ´grenade´ Lewandowski of diving too much since Bayern switch
|Benzema impact sums up great Real Madrid display, says Zidane
|Simeone warns Atleti the margin for error is decreasing
|Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Firmino and Mane shine to boost Reds´ Champions League hopes
|Cup final spirit carried Saints - Puel
|Manchester United stopped practising penalties, claims Mourinho
|Tottenham´s Rose ´dodged a bullet´ with knee injury
|Hawthorns win is a big statement - Allardyce
|Clement delighted with ´deserved´ Swansea win
|Injury-plagued Reus to miss Dortmund´s Benfica clash
|Middlesbrough boss Karanka not concerned by speculation over future
|Shakespeare: That was the Mahrez of old
|Blame me - Ibrahimovic accepts responsibility for Manchester United draw
|Bayern´s Ribery eager to finish off Arsenal after warm-up win over Cologne
|Paris Saint-Germain 1 Nancy 0: Cavani penalty avoids surprise slip-up
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic and me are big men – we will not cry
|Sanchez surprisingly benched as Ozil misses Arsenal´s trip to Liverpool
|Swansea City 3 Burnley 2: Llorente´s injury-time header secures crucial win
|Eibar 1 Real Madrid 4: Benzema steps up in Ronaldo´s absence
|Watford 3 Southampton 4: Puel´s men leapfrog Watford after comeback victory
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2: Zaha and Townsend lift Eagles out of bottom three
|Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0: Arnautovic rediscovers home comforts as Karanka´s worries worsen
|Leicester City 3 Hull City 1: Mahrez makes the difference in champions´ comeback
|Mings jumped into my elbow, I hope he´s not injured - Ibrahimovic pleads his innocence
|Borussia Dortmund 6 Bayer Leverkusen 2: Late flurry embarrasses visitors and leaves Schmidt on the b
|Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 3: Martinez and Bernat the unlikely sharpshooters as leaders pull clear
|Roma 1 Napoli 2: Mertens back to form as race for second tightens up
|Dembele: Pochettino has changed everything at Tottenham
|I would love to coach Italy – Mancini
|Chinese Super League Review: Oscar shines as Elkeson hat-trick leads Shanghai SIPG to victory
|Rooney demands action against Mings after Ibrahimovic ´stamp´
|Mourinho not blaming referee for controversial draw
|Allegri: My Juve future is of little interest
|Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1: Ibrahimovic pays penalty against 10-man Cherries
|My game didn´t suit Barcelona - Serie A expert Icardi seeks long Inter stay
|Mings stamps and Zlatan elbows, but Surman is sent off - Confusion reigns in Manchester United v Bou
|Arda back in Barcelona squad after five games out
|A-League Review: Glory deny Phoenix in six-goal thriller as Wanderers and Adelaide draw blank
|They don´t write books about losers - Guardiola
|Howe are you feeling? Cherries boss under the weather for Manchester United v Bournemouth
|Bayern great Lahm cool on coaching future
|Video referees and fourth substitutes - FA takes lead on football reforms
|Rashford: My game is more complete thanks to Mourinho
|I was told my career was over, reveals Real Madrid defender Nacho
|Portland Timbers 5 Minnesota United 1: Hosts rout MLS newcomers
|Guardiola slams selfish players chasing Ballon d´Or
|Sane hails Sterling influence at Manchester City
|Shaw can be United´s best left-back - Mourinho
|Klopp ready to spend and strengthen Liverpool
|Ozil suffering without Cazorla - Wenger
|Stoichkov backs Sampaoli for Barcelona job
|Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
|Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
|Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
|Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
|Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
|Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
|Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
|WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
|David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
|WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
|Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
|Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
|Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
|Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
|Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
|Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
|Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
|Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
|Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
|Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
|Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
|Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
|Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
|Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
|Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
|Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
|Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
|I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
|Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
|Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
|Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
|Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
|Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
|AC Milan takeover officially postponed
|Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
|Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
|Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
|Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
|Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
|Torres discharged from hospital
|Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
|Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
|Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
|Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
|Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
|´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
|Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
|Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
|Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
|Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
|Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
|Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
|Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
|Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
|Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
|Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
|Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery
|I heard a crack from the dugout - Simeone feared Torres neck injury
|Fernando Torres ´stable and conscious´ in hospital after head injury scare
|Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury
|Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal showdown
|Bayern result still affecting Arsenal, admits Wenger
|Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG
|Liverpool need a Roy Keane - Thompson demands big spending to replace spine
|Strootman demands action against Lazio fans after Rudiger chants
|Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
|Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
|Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
|Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
|WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
|Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
|United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
|Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
|Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
|Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
|Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
|Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
|Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
|Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
|Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
|Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
|Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
|Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
|WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
|Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
|Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
|Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
|Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
|Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
|De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
|Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
|It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
|Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
|Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
|We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
|Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
|I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
|Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
|Navas accepts blame for latest error
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic