Bayern´s Ribery eager to finish off Arsenal after warm-up win over Cologne

Bayern Munich's dominant 3-0 Bundesliga win over Cologne was good preparation for confirming Arsenal's Champions League demise, according to Franck Ribery.

The French forward came off the bench and netted the final goal as Carlo Ancelotti's side cruised to a comfortable victory at RheinEnergie Stadion on Saturday, the first away team to come out on top in a league match at the venue for 11 months.

Next up for Germany's domestic title-holders is a visit to Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, where Bayern hold a 5-1 aggregate lead from a dominant victory in the first leg at home, with a spot in the quarter-finals surely a mere formality.

"We have to go on like this," Ribery said.

"It was a tough game today, but we did well - 3-0 in Cologne [is not easy].

"They are a good team, they have played a good season so far. This is also important for Tuesday against Arsenal.

"We always want to attack, but we have to be careful. We scored the first goal nicely. The second goal was very important for the game," he added, referring to strikes from Javi Martinez and Juan Bernat either side of half-time.

Of Bayern's injury problems, he said: "Jerome Boateng is still missing, Renato Sanches was a bit sick, but we need all players for this season. It's very nice when we are complete."

Now seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, Bayern are at home to Eintracht Frankfurt next weekend.