Aguero anger welcomed by Manchester City boss Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is delighted with Sergio Aguero's form at Manchester City, although referees and team-mates might have to get used to some earache.

Aguero moved on to 22 goals for the season with back-to-back doubles in the high-scoring wins over Monaco and Huddersfield Town in the Champions League last 16 and FA Cup fifth-round replay respectively.

It marked a timely return to form for the Argentina star, who briefly lost his status as City's number one striker to Gabriel Jesus before the Brazilian teenager succumbed to a broken metatarsal during last month's 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Guardiola praised Aguero's showing in a 5-1 romp against a much-changed Huddersfield as his finest since he succeeded Manuel Pellegrini as City manager.

Earlier in the season, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss urged the prolific Aguero to improve his overall contribution – a request that has led to a steady stream of speculation over the 28-year-old's future ever since.

While Aguero's willingness to press and harry opponents in recent outings has conformed to Guardiola's preferred template for his main attacker, the forward's apparently short temper with referee Paul Tierney over rejected penalty appeals and long-time City colleague Pablo Zabaleta regarding a stray pass versus Huddersfield also won approval.

"I love the way he played – he was involved, how he was angry at the decisions of the referee," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to bottom club Sunderland.

"I loved how he reacted, how he made the transitions when he lost the ball, how he was involved – not just by scoring goals – in the way we played.

"That's why I said it was his best performance. He was shouting at Pablo when he was not happy with one pass.

"When that happens you are in the game and we are in the game. After that you have two chances, you are aggressive in the penalty area, your first touch is good, your control is good.

"When that happens Sergio is an unbelievable player. Not just in the box, in all the terms. That's why we were so happy and I know he is so happy; despite what the people can say he is so happy."

Aguero's future is likely to remain an ongoing narrative during Guardiola's maiden season in Manchester, however irritating he finds repeated questions to that effect.

The predominant absence of another stalwart of City's modern era provides a different type of concern, with Vincent Kompany back in training having suffered another setback in his ongoing quest for full fitness.

Repeated muscular problems and knee ligament damage earlier this season have moved the Belgium captain to the periphery at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany has been restricted to six appearances under Guardiola but the manager remains upbeat about his long-term fitness prospects.

"This is our desire, that is what we want and what he wants," he said when asked about the chances of a long-term comeback for the 30-year-old.

"I am optimistic because [his last injury] was a little thing in the training session at the last moment. When something muscular like that happens it is 10 days, maybe in this case a little bit longer.

"Why, will he not be able to come back regularly for a long time, for a whole season? I am pretty sure that is going to happen."