A-League Review: Glory deny Phoenix in six-goal thriller as Wanderers and Adelaide draw blank

Wellington Phoenix shared a six-goal thriller with Perth Glory at QBE Stadium on Saturday, the visitors battling back from behind to draw 3-3 in the A-League.

Last season's champions Adelaide United, meanwhile, remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the table after their match at Western Sydney Wanderers ended goalless.

CASTRO SEALS STUNNING GLORY COMEBACK

Perth looked like they would have nothing to show for their efforts after making the A-League's longest away trip until Diego Castro sent a swerving, dipping free-kick home from the right-hand edge of the area with nine minutes to go.

It crowned a remarkable contest in which Wellington were twice the front-runners, initially when Gui Finkler found the net from a tight angle with the aid of a deflection off Joe Mills.

Roy Krishna doubled the advantage with his 11th goal of the season and, although Andy Keogh displayed some clever chest control and a clinical finish to reduce the arrears, Kosta Barbarouses curled home from the edge of the area to make it 3-1.

But Adam Taggart then beat Josh Risdon at the second attempt, giving Castro the chance to be the hero.

A goal each for our three big goal scorers tonight; Keogh (10th this season), Taggart (11th) and Castro (9th). 30 goals between them! pic.twitter.com/pW5v5fCRKM — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) March 4, 2017

Perth remain third in the standings but will be overtaken by Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar if they beat Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets respectively on Sunday, while Wellington are seventh.

STALEMATE DOES NOTHING TO LIFT UNITED GLOOM

Phoenix would have moved level on points with Western Sydney had they held out, as Wanderers were held by lowly Adelaide in the late kick-off.

The two lowest scorers in the competition gave an unwelcome demonstration of why they hold such an unwanted collective status, although Terry Antonis almost won it for Western Sydney in stoppage time when he crashed a free-kick against the bar.