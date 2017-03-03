WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit

Paddy Crerand is getting way too big for his boots.

Not content with two league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup, the Manchester United legend is now attempting to make strides on the grime scene after channeling his inner Stormzy.

In a video posted by the club on Friday, Crerand raps - or rather recites - the lyrics to the rising star's hit 'Big for Your Boots'.

Judge for yourself whether 'Shut Up' should be the next Stormzy track Crerand tackles, or just an instruction.