Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare

A thankful Fernando Torres has allayed fears over his health and says he hopes to return to action soon after suffering a sickening head injury on Thursday.

Torres had to be hospitalised following Atletico Madrid's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Deportivo La Coruna, having appeared to be knocked out prior to hitting the turf after a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos.

The 32-year-old Spanish forward was carried off on a stretcher as players watched on in concern and close to tears.

Thankfully, an initial CT scan came back clear following the former Liverpool and Chelsea player's hospitalisation.

And Torres - winner of two European Championships and the World Cup - used social media to provide an update on his health.

Muchas gracias a todos por preocuparos por mí y por vuestros mensajes de ánimo. Ha sido sólo un susto. Espero volver muy pronto! — Fernando Torres (@Torres) March 2, 2017

The Atleti favourite tweeted: "Thank you very much for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It was just a scare. I hope to be back very soon!"

Torres will remain in hospital under observation prior to undergoing further tests on Friday.