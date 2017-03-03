Related

Article

Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare

3 March 2017 01:16

A thankful Fernando Torres has allayed fears over his health and says he hopes to return to action soon after suffering a sickening head injury on Thursday.

Torres had to be hospitalised following Atletico Madrid's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Deportivo La Coruna, having appeared to be knocked out prior to hitting the turf after a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos.

The 32-year-old Spanish forward was carried off on a stretcher as players watched on in concern and close to tears.

Thankfully, an initial CT scan came back clear following the former Liverpool and Chelsea player's hospitalisation. 

And Torres - winner of two European Championships and the World Cup - used social media to provide an update on his health.

The Atleti favourite tweeted: "Thank you very much for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It was just a scare. I hope to be back very soon!"

Torres will remain in hospital under observation prior to undergoing further tests on Friday.

