Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hailed Alexis Sanchez's hunger for success and feels the Chile international is the type of player who gets the best out of his team-mates.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for Arsenal this term, scoring 20 times in 34 outings in all competitions, and Oxlade-Chamberlain is impressed with the former Barcelona man's attitude.

"You get to know someone over the years and play with them but he is definitely one of those players who will tend to bring out the best in you because he is very demanding on himself and on everyone," the England international told Arsenal Player.

"The number of times we come off the pitch and we have won, but he is still not happy with something. The Crystal Palace game for example, obviously we won 2-0 but right at the end of the game he's cut in, passed it to me and then I shot, but [Wayne] Hennessey just about saved it.

"The boys were all happy in the dressing room but Alexis came to me in the shower and he's like: 'My friend, are you going to score?! Oh no my friend... I passed you the ball, you have a cup of tea, you wait... and then you shoot!' I was just laughing like: 'Yeah, sorry my friend...'

"He always wants assists, he wants goals and that is what makes him the player he is. He is always hungry for that and he passes that onto us all.

"We have got a lot of those sorts of characters in the team. Alexis is probably one of the strongest ones that will voice his opinions at all times. He is one of those that keeps demanding and trying to bring the best out of you."