Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich

Franck Ribery believes Bayern Munich are hitting a vein of form that could see them repeat 2013's treble heroics.

Bayern swept the board in Jupp Heynckes' final season in charge, regaining a Bundesliga title that is yet to slip from their grasp before beating Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart respectively in the finals of the Champions League and DFB Pokal.

The Bavarians lead the way in Germany's top flight by five points after 22 games this time around and, having established a handsome 5-1 advantage over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash, they beat Schalke 3-0 on Wednesday to move into the semi-finals of the Pokal.

A showdown with Dortmund awaits if their rivals can see off minnows Sportfreunde Lotte but Ribery sees parallels with the team he was an integral part of four years ago.

The 33-year-old told Bild: "We have a great team with many great players. And with Carlo Ancelotti we have a coach who is doing pretty well. I have the same feeling like 2013.

"We are in good shape, fit at 100 per cent and have very few injured players. If we play like against Arsenal or in the first half against Schalke, we will enjoy three good months.

"The Champions League and DFB-Pokal are different adrenalin. You feel different, they are knockout games. This kind of competitions always give additional energy and motivation."

Ribery's form and fitness are likely to be key to any Bayern success and his team-mates hold the former France star in high esteem.

"Franck is a machine," said David Alaba.

"It's no secret that he cannot be replaced, on and off the pitch. He's massively important for the team."

Alaba's fellow defender Mats Hummels added: "He's one of a kind. He always delivers when he's on the pitch.

"When he's there, he's always an incredible asset to our game."