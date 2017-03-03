Related

Article

Prandelli rules out Barcelona job

3 March 2017 10:45

Former Italy head coach Cesare Prandelli says he is not interested in taking over as Barcelona boss.

Luis Enrique announced this week that he will leave Camp Nou at the end of the season, with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirming that they hope to announce a replacement on July 1.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli and Ernesto Valverde of Athletic Bilbao are among the favourites to take over, although a number of names outside LaLiga, including Arsene Wenger and Laurent Blanc, have been linked.

Prandelli praised Barca as the best team in the world in January, but the former Valencia coach says the demands of the role would put him off from applying.

"Have I thought a little about it? No," he told Top Calcio 24 when asked about the Barca job.

"Honestly, I need a squad that I can mould, that I can grow with together. There, you have to win within two minutes.

"Right now I am off work and evaluating which direction football is going in."

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 25 +50 57
2 Real Madrid 24 +38 56
3 Sevilla 25 +20 55
4 Atlético Madrid 25 +23 46
5 Real Sociedad 25 +5 45

Facebook