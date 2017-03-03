Pochettino pleased with Janssen response

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the way Vincent Janssen has responded to his recent comments that the Dutchman needs to do more to earn his place.

After joining Tottenham from AZ during the close-season, Janssen - the Eredivisie's top-scorer last term - has struggled to live up to high expectations at White Hart Lane.

The Netherlands international was even linked with a move away from Spurs in January, but opted to stay put.

Although Janssen has yet to start a Premier League game in 2017, Pochettino is happy with the way the striker has presented himself on the training pitch in recent weeks.

"I always try to be honest and fair," Pochettino stated at a media conference.

"I am very happy with Vincent's reaction over the last few weeks and how he is training now.

"He realised the need to fight on the training ground and try to give me the trust and the confidence for after to give the possibility to play.

"I think he took a very good way now to try to fight for his place here."

Janssen has only managed four goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, each of his goals coming from the penalty spot.