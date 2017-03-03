Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and Spain star Cesc Fabregas sent well wishes to Fernando Torres after the Atletico Madrid man's head injury.

Torres was taken to hospital after the worrying blow during Atletico's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday.

The Spaniard was later cleared of "traumatic injuries" and said he hoped to be back soon after the scare.

Well wishes for Torres flowed following the incident, including a classy tweet from Morata despite playing for Atletico's fierce city rivals, saying he hoped for a quick recovery no matter the colours.

A veces no importan los colores! Ojalá estés lo antes posible entrenando y jugando! @Torres — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) March 2, 2017

Fellow Spain international Fabregas said he was thinking about his friend after the shocking injury.

Pensando mucho en ti amigo @fernandotorres A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

Torres' former clubs Chelsea and Liverpool also sent their regards, as did Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Thoughts tonight are also with @Torres. Get well soon Nando, from everyone at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/wTgiHb1y3C — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2017