Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has exchanged messages with Mario Gotze after the Borussia Dortmund playmaker was diagnosed with a metabolic disorder.

Gotze has not played in any of Dortmund's last six matches due to muscular problems and internal tests carried out by the club revealed the presence of a metabolic issue.

The Germany international was a key figure in the Dortmund side that won consecutive Bundesliga titles under Klopp in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

And Klopp has made contact with his former player, telling a media conference ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Arsenal on Saturday: "Yes, we are in touch. We were always in touch.

"I'm in touch with a lot of my former players. With a situation like this then of course we exchange little messages.

"What can I say? Now he knows about the diagnosis, now you have to work on it and with it. That's what he is doing at the moment and there's nothing else to say.

"When we message, it's private and nothing for the public. Not all, but a lot of my former players I am still in contact with and we talk about things like this."