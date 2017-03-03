Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann hopes Fernando Torres makes a speedy recovery as he dismissed the importance of his side's draw against Deportivo La Coruna.
Torres was taken to hospital after suffering a worrying head injury in the 1-1 draw on Thursday, before Atletico confirmed no traumatic injuries.
The forward appeared to be knocked out before hitting the turf following a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos late in the encounter.
Griezmann said he was hoping Torres could make a quick return for Atletico.
Thanks for the messages of support for @Torres. He’s stable and conscious. He’ll spend the night in hospital and undergo more tests tomorrow— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017
"In the end, I don't care about the result," the France star, who scored his side's equaliser in stunning fashion, said via the club's website.
"I just want to know what's up with Fernando and hopefully he's fine and gets back to us quickly."
Griezmann struck in the 68th minute to cancel out Florin Andone's opener for Deportivo.
The 25-year-old described the unusual feeling in the dressing room after the result and Torres' injury.
"Everyone was quiet in the locker room," Griezmann said.
|I heard a crack from the dugout - Simeone feared Torres neck injury
|Fernando Torres ´stable and conscious´ in hospital after head injury scare
|Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury
|Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal showdown
|Bayern result still affecting Arsenal, admits Wenger
|Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG
|Liverpool need a Roy Keane - Thompson demands big spending to replace spine
|Strootman demands action against Lazio fans after Rudiger chants
|Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
|Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
|Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
|Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
|WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
|Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
|United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
|Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
|Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
|Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
|Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
|Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
|Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
|Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
|Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
|Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
|Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
|Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
|WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
|Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
|Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
|Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
|Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
|Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
|De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
|Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
|It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
|Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
|Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
|We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
|Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
|I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
|Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
|Navas accepts blame for latest error
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win