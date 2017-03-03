Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann hopes Fernando Torres makes a speedy recovery as he dismissed the importance of his side's draw against Deportivo La Coruna.

Torres was taken to hospital after suffering a worrying head injury in the 1-1 draw on Thursday, before Atletico confirmed no traumatic injuries.

The forward appeared to be knocked out before hitting the turf following a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos late in the encounter.

Griezmann said he was hoping Torres could make a quick return for Atletico.

Thanks for the messages of support for @Torres. He’s stable and conscious. He’ll spend the night in hospital and undergo more tests tomorrow — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 2, 2017

"In the end, I don't care about the result," the France star, who scored his side's equaliser in stunning fashion, said via the club's website.

"I just want to know what's up with Fernando and hopefully he's fine and gets back to us quickly."

Griezmann struck in the 68th minute to cancel out Florin Andone's opener for Deportivo.

The 25-year-old described the unusual feeling in the dressing room after the result and Torres' injury.

"Everyone was quiet in the locker room," Griezmann said.