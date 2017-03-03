Brazil coach Tite has once more left Chelsea defender David Luiz out of his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay.
The centre-back has not featured for the Selecao since the 2-2 draw with Uruguay in March 2016, with Tite ignoring him ever since taking charge in June last year.
David Luiz has been in sublime form for Chelsea this campaign to help his team to the top of the Premier League table, but it has not been enough to earn a recall to the national team.
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, meanwhile, returns to the fold after missing Brazil's last four qualifiers due to injury, while Flamengo playmaker Diego is among the notable inclusions after a lengthy absence.
Sport Recife forward Diego Souza makes the cut in the injured Gabriel Jesus' absence.
Brazil face Uruguay in Montevideo on March 23 before hosting Paraguay in Sao Paulo five days later.
They sit atop of the table with 27 points from 12 games heading into this month's matches, holding a four-point lead over second-placed Uruguay.
Squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Weverton (Atletico PR), Ederson (Benfica).
Defenders: Gil (Shandong Luneng), Marquinhos, (PSG) Thiago Silva (PSG) Miranda (Inter) Gil (Shandong Luneng), Dani Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid, Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Giuliano (Zenit), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Diego (Flamengo) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea).
Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Diego Souza (Sport).
|Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
|Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
|Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
|WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
|David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
|WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
|Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
|Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
|Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
|Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
|Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
|Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
|Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
|Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
|Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
|Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
|Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
|Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
|Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
|Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
|Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
|Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
|Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
|I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
|Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
|Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
|Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
|Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
|Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
|AC Milan takeover officially postponed
|Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
|Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
|Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
|Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
|Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
|Torres discharged from hospital
|Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
|Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
|Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
|Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
|Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
|´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
|Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
|Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
|Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
|Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
|Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
|Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
|Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
|Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
|Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
|Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
|Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery
|I heard a crack from the dugout - Simeone feared Torres neck injury
|Fernando Torres ´stable and conscious´ in hospital after head injury scare
|Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury
|Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal showdown
|Bayern result still affecting Arsenal, admits Wenger
|Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG
|Liverpool need a Roy Keane - Thompson demands big spending to replace spine
|Strootman demands action against Lazio fans after Rudiger chants
|Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
|Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
|Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
|Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
|WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
|Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
|United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
|Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
|Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
|Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
|Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
|Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
|Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
|Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
|Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
|Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
|Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
|Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
|WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
|Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
|Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
|Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
|Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
|Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
|De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
|Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
|It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
|Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
|Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
|We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
|Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
|I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
|Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
|Navas accepts blame for latest error
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win