Article

Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge

3 March 2017 23:11

Chris Wood scored twice to boost Leeds United's Championship play-off chances with a 3-1 victory at Birmingham City on Friday.

New Zealand international Wood scored once either side of half-time, taking his tally for the campaign to 22 and giving Leeds an 11-point cushion over seventh-placed Fulham, who have two games in hand.

The 25-year-old's first goal was a brilliant lob over Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak in the 14th minute after Ryan Shotton failed to cut out Luke Ayling's long pass.

Craig Gardner fired home a 25-yard equaliser for Gianfranco Zola's struggling side after the hour mark, but Wood hit back less than four minutes later with a cool finish from Kalvin Phillips' square ball.

Alfonso Pedraza rounded off the scoring with his first Leeds goal nine minutes from time, with the prospect of a relegation battle looming ever closer for Birmingham.

Sponsored links

Friday 3 March

23:11 Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
23:11 Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
22:40 Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
21:09 Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
20:37 Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
19:54 Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
19:32 Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
19:25 Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
18:56 WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
18:47 David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
17:59 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
17:30 WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
17:19 Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
17:15 Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
16:48 Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
16:43 Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
16:26 Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
16:05 Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
16:04 Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
15:51 Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
15:40 Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
15:33 Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
15:30 Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
15:28 Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
15:13 Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
14:46 Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
14:46 Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
14:26 Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
14:20 Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
14:18 I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
13:38 Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
13:37 Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
13:30 Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
13:29 Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
13:20 Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
13:15 Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
12:48 AC Milan takeover officially postponed
12:31 Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
12:15 Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
12:07 Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
11:15 Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
11:12 Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
11:11 Torres discharged from hospital
10:58 Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
10:45 Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
10:09 Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
09:09 Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
09:00 Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
06:49 ´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
06:28 Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
05:33 Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
04:22 Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
03:20 Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
02:59 Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
02:57 Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
02:06 Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
01:46 Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
01:16 Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
00:45 Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
00:41 Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
00:39 Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery

Thursday 2 March

23:53 I heard a crack from the dugout - Simeone feared Torres neck injury
23:09 Fernando Torres ´stable and conscious´ in hospital after head injury scare
22:49 Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury
22:25 Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal showdown
21:17 Bayern result still affecting Arsenal, admits Wenger
19:25 Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG
19:24 Liverpool need a Roy Keane - Thompson demands big spending to replace spine
19:02 Strootman demands action against Lazio fans after Rudiger chants
18:41 Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
17:50 Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
17:39 Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
17:32 Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
17:14 WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
17:12 Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
17:06 United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
16:59 Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
15:56 Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
15:52 Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
15:07 Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
14:45 Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
14:43 Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
14:07 Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
13:46 Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
13:13 Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
13:11 Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
12:13 Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
11:59 Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
11:30 WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
11:14 Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
10:32 Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
09:55 Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
09:33 Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
09:24 Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
08:55 De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
06:43 Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
06:34 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
04:15 It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
03:43 Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
02:37 Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
02:29 We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
02:13 Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
01:54 I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
01:22 Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
01:18 Navas accepts blame for latest error
00:49 PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
00:35 Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
00:23 Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
00:22 PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
00:15 Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
00:14 ´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
00:10 Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
00:01 Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic

Facebook