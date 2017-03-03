Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge

Chris Wood scored twice to boost Leeds United's Championship play-off chances with a 3-1 victory at Birmingham City on Friday.

New Zealand international Wood scored once either side of half-time, taking his tally for the campaign to 22 and giving Leeds an 11-point cushion over seventh-placed Fulham, who have two games in hand.

The 25-year-old's first goal was a brilliant lob over Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak in the 14th minute after Ryan Shotton failed to cut out Luke Ayling's long pass.

Craig Gardner fired home a 25-yard equaliser for Gianfranco Zola's struggling side after the hour mark, but Wood hit back less than four minutes later with a cool finish from Kalvin Phillips' square ball.

Alfonso Pedraza rounded off the scoring with his first Leeds goal nine minutes from time, with the prospect of a relegation battle looming ever closer for Birmingham.