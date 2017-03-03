Chris Wood scored twice to boost Leeds United's Championship play-off chances with a 3-1 victory at Birmingham City on Friday.
New Zealand international Wood scored once either side of half-time, taking his tally for the campaign to 22 and giving Leeds an 11-point cushion over seventh-placed Fulham, who have two games in hand.
The 25-year-old's first goal was a brilliant lob over Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak in the 14th minute after Ryan Shotton failed to cut out Luke Ayling's long pass.
Craig Gardner fired home a 25-yard equaliser for Gianfranco Zola's struggling side after the hour mark, but Wood hit back less than four minutes later with a cool finish from Kalvin Phillips' square ball.
Alfonso Pedraza rounded off the scoring with his first Leeds goal nine minutes from time, with the prospect of a relegation battle looming ever closer for Birmingham.
@Alfonsopedraza9 celebrating his first goal in an #LUFC shirt pic.twitter.com/KJNx5Rpwd1— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 3, 2017
|Pochettino pleased with Janssen response
|Birmingham 1 Leeds United 3: Wood double boosts play-off charge
|Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates
|Ibrahimovic could beat Ronaldo and Messi to the Ballon d´Or - Mourinho
|Sanchez brings out best in Arsenal players, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
|Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo against Eibar
|Mourinho expects Mkhitaryan to face Chelsea
|WATCH: Tony Romo´s sons star in hilarious Instagram video
|David Luiz´s Brazil exile continues as Casemiro returns
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal clash with Lotte rescheduled
|WATCH: Manchester United legend ´raps´ to Stormzy hit
|Luis Enrique decision changes nothing - PSG boss Emery calm for Barcelona return
|Spalletti adamant fatigue not an issue for Roma
|Guardiola deserves credit for handling of Aguero, says Moyes
|Real Madrid lose Bale to two-match ban
|Kolarov and Kompany boost Manchester City for Sunderland trip
|Gotze will be an important player for Dortmund again - Tuchel
|Mourinho wants Ibrahimovic to take Manchester United to ´a different level´
|Stadium ban sees Chinese Super League opener played out before empty stands
|Mourinho says Rooney to Everton makes ´no sense´ but won´t guarantee captain´s future
|Klopp in touch with Gotze after metabolic disorder diagnosis
|Hazard nursing ´little problem´ as Chelsea prepare for West Ham
|Pochettino: Barcelona links are normal
|Koeman: I´ll ask Pochettino on Sunday if he fancies the Barcelona job
|Conte denies receiving Inter offer and targets Chelsea legacy
|Crisis, what crisis? Zidane calm as Real Madrid wait on Ronaldo for Eibar clash
|Grosskreutz leaves Stuttgart after attack
|Luis Enrique ´relieved´ after confirming Barcelona exit
|I am not a clown, I don´t ignore the problems - Klopp
|Valverde relaxed amid familiar Barcelona talk
|Boateng closing on Bayern return but not ready to face Arsenal
|Ronaldinho to play Barca-Madrid ´legends´ match in Lebanon
|Boxer Bellew warns Barcelona to ´keep away´ from Everton boss Koeman
|Hughes urges patience after Bony calls Stoke situation ´crazy´
|Sydney FC 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Bobo fires leaders to brink of Premiers Plate
|AC Milan takeover officially postponed
|Ribery has treble feeling at Bayern Munich
|Conte ready to move family to London as Chelsea boss eyes long stay
|Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official
|Bonucci wants Juventus stay but says future is in club´s hands
|Real Madrid and France legend Kopa dies, aged 85
|Torres discharged from hospital
|Ozil personally called Wenger to seal Arsenal switch after Madrid dispute
|Prandelli rules out Barcelona job
|Suarez: Thrashing Real Madrid proves Barcelona can beat PSG
|Deportivo doctor praises Gabi and Vrsaljko for ´perfect´ Torres aid
|Roma v Napoli: Dzeko danger, Mertens magic and why this could be the best Serie A match in years
|´Messi is the best in history´ – Suarez hails Barcelona team-mate
|Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis
|Barca? I´m connected to Sevilla project to death - Sampaoli
|Reported Liverpool target Brandt happy in Germany
|Carrick hints at retiring if he leaves United
|Arsenal should keep Sanchez ahead of Ozil – Wilson
|Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona surprises Suarez
|Morata, Fabregas send Torres well wishes
|Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital
|Torres hopes to return ´very soon´ after head injury scare
|Fernando Torres´ CT scan comes back clear after sickening head injury
|Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0: Sampaoli beats Valverde in early Barcelona audition
|Griezmann hoping for quick Torres recovery
|I heard a crack from the dugout - Simeone feared Torres neck injury
|Fernando Torres ´stable and conscious´ in hospital after head injury scare
|Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury
|Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal showdown
|Bayern result still affecting Arsenal, admits Wenger
|Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG
|Liverpool need a Roy Keane - Thompson demands big spending to replace spine
|Strootman demands action against Lazio fans after Rudiger chants
|Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
|Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
|Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
|Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
|WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
|Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
|United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
|Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
|Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
|Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
|Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
|Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
|Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
|Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
|Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
|Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
|Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
|Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
|WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
|Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
|Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
|Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
|Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
|Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
|De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
|Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
|It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
|Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
|Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
|We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
|Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
|I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
|Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
|Navas accepts blame for latest error
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic