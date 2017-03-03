Bacuna gets six-game ban for barging official

Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna will serve a six-match ban after barging into an assistant referee, the Football Association has confirmed.
The 25-year-old was sent off in second-half stoppage time of the 1-0 Championship win over Derby County last week after shoving into Mark Russell following his decision to award the Rams a throw-in.
Manager Steve Bruce confirmed that Villa had slapped Bacuna with a substantial fine but suggested they could appeal against the length of the ban, given that Blackburn Rovers' Hope Akpan was given a four-match suspension for a similar offence.
"He has overstepped the mark, we fined him the maximum we can," Bruce told a news conference on Friday.
"I think the FA punishment is a bit harsh, but when I consider the boy at Blackburn pushing a referee and only getting a one game ban, I see that as harsh.
"I will meet with [CEO] Keith Wyness and [technical director] Steve Round to discuss whether we appeal."
