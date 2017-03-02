Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job

Arsene Wenger says his "preference has always been Arsenal" and he is "not looking for jobs at other clubs" amid speculation linking him with the soon-to-be-vacant Barcelona post.

The Frenchman's contract with Arsenal is due to expire at the end of the season and he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

That has led to talk he could be in the frame for the job at Camp Nou with Luis Enrique confirming on Wednesday night he would stand down at the end of the current campaign.

But Wenger, who has already said he intends to manage somewhere next season, be it at Arsenal or not, insists his first choice is to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

He told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool: "My preference is always the same, it will remain the same.

"I am not looking for jobs at other clubs or jobs of other people. I am just focusing on getting to the next level and trying to improve. Competent managers always try to get better, to reinvent themselves.

"My preference has always been Arsenal but I am objective enough to make the right decision for myself and the club itself.

"The club can also make their decision if it wants and I will respect that."

Reports earlier this week suggested Wenger had turned down a big-money move to China, but the Arsenal boss refused to confirm such an offer was on the table.

"This press conference is about the Liverpool game," he added.

"Not about my future or what I turned down or did not turn down."