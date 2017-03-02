Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern

Niklas Sule is "convinced" he will be a success at Bayern Munich and has no concerns over his playing time at Allianz Arena.
The centre-back will join the Bundesliga champions from Hoffenheim at the end of the campaign, with team-mate Sebastian Rudy also making the switch.
Sule will face stiff competition for a place in the starting XI at the Bavarians, with the likes of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez all available to head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
But the 21-year-old, capped once by Germany, is relishing the challenge of forcing his way into the team and is sure he has the ability to make an impact.
"I would not have made the move had I not been convinced I will get a lot of playing time and succeed," Sule told Bild.
"Bayern Munich play a lot of games each season.
"It does not matter to me what other people say and think. What matters is how my friends and family feel."
Sule has been a key figure for a Hoffenheim side that sit fourth in the table this season, making 21 Bundesliga appearances.
